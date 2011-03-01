Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 711







Posts: 16 711 Re: Tories about to win Hartlepool seat for 1st time since it was created « Reply #6 on: Today at 08:12:34 AM »



Sad, this morning. The political party I support are a shambles, the Boro are shite and Im losing interest, England Cricket got bummed in India and England Rugby were inexplicably shite in the six nations.



Thank god for my exciting accountants sex life Unbelievable result.Sad, this morning. The political party I support are a shambles, the Boro are shite and Im losing interest, England Cricket got bummed in India and England Rugby were inexplicably shite in the six nations.Thank god for my exciting accountants sex life Logged

TommyDickfingers

Offline



Posts: 12





Posts: 12 Re: Tories about to win Hartlepool seat for 1st time since it was created « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:39:21 AM » Instead of all the people on the other side asking why stupid/brexiteer people would vote Tory why do they not look at why they have deserted Labour.



I'll tell you why, because Labour deserted the very people the party was formed for, the working class.

They have consistently put candidates in 'safe' seats thinking that anyone would vote for them, then they let the Corbynista take over the party who have consistently bullied low level Labour party activists away from the party (I know some people personally where this has happened) and then tried to rectify it with Kier Starmer who just has not taken the Tory government to task.



Labour party has actually been succesful in one thing, driving England towards being a one party rule nation for the next 10-20 years which is very dangerous. Without an effective opposition we stumble towards autocracy. Logged

towz

Offline



Posts: 9 325





Posts: 9 325 Re: Tories about to win Hartlepool seat for 1st time since it was created « Reply #11 on: Today at 09:03:27 AM »



"During the campaign, Labours Deputy Leader called on the Conservatives to clarify the link between Ms Mortimer and tax havens after it emerged she had spent time on the Caribbean island.



Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Conservatives had selected a candidate who has more connection with tax havens than Hartlepool town centre."



Fucking class, Turkeys voting for Christmas as usual An elderly white farmer Tory woman from Thirsk, apparently"During the campaign, Labours Deputy Leader called on the Conservatives to clarify the link between Ms Mortimer and tax havens after it emerged she had spent time on the Caribbean island.Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Conservatives had selected a candidate who has more connection with tax havens than Hartlepool town centre."Fucking class, Turkeys voting for Christmas as usual « Last Edit: Today at 09:08:12 AM by towz » Logged

Cooper671

Offline



Posts: 45





Posts: 45 Re: Tories about to win Hartlepool seat for 1st time since it was created « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:34:30 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 09:03:27 AM



"During the campaign, Labours Deputy Leader called on the Conservatives to clarify the link between Ms Mortimer and tax havens after it emerged she had spent time on the Caribbean island.



Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Conservatives had selected a candidate who has more connection with tax havens than Hartlepool town centre."



Fucking class, Turkeys voting for Christmas as usual

An elderly white farmer Tory woman from Thirsk, apparently"During the campaign, Labours Deputy Leader called on the Conservatives to clarify the link between Ms Mortimer and tax havens after it emerged she had spent time on the Caribbean island.Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Conservatives had selected a candidate who has more connection with tax havens than Hartlepool town centre."Fucking class, Turkeys voting for Christmas as usual

You do realise that quote from Angela Rayner is an absolute own goal? You do realise that quote from Angela Rayner is an absolute own goal? Logged

Rutters

Online



Posts: 354





Posts: 354 Re: Tories about to win Hartlepool seat for 1st time since it was created « Reply #16 on: Today at 10:09:09 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 09:03:27 AM



"During the campaign, Labours Deputy Leader called on the Conservatives to clarify the link between Ms Mortimer and tax havens after it emerged she had spent time on the Caribbean island.



Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Conservatives had selected a candidate who has more connection with tax havens than Hartlepool town centre."



Fucking class, Turkeys voting for Christmas as usual

An elderly white farmer Tory woman from Thirsk, apparently"During the campaign, Labours Deputy Leader called on the Conservatives to clarify the link between Ms Mortimer and tax havens after it emerged she had spent time on the Caribbean island.Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Conservatives had selected a candidate who has more connection with tax havens than Hartlepool town centre."Fucking class, Turkeys voting for Christmas as usual

Not sure what your point is here but the elderly white farmer isn't in the Labour party.



Her husband was in the Caymans to root out tax avoidance



Rayner says white, working-class boy's educational under-attainment is their own fault



Labour is Christmas for the turkeys Not sure what your point is here but the elderly white farmer isn't in the Labour party.Her husband was in the Caymans to root out tax avoidanceRayner says white, working-class boy's educational under-attainment is their own faultLabour is Christmas for the turkeys « Last Edit: Today at 10:11:50 AM by Rutters » Logged