|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cooper671
Offline
Posts: 45
|
It was the low turnout that done it!! Now the line being trotted out....
Haha - low turnout? they can't try that one... a low turnout favours the incumbent its when a large turnout happens you see the big swings (normally).
Also I seen the other day them lot hoping for a low turnout (knowing fine well that low means good for the incumbent)
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
TommyDickfingers
Offline
Posts: 12
|
Instead of all the people on the other side asking why stupid/brexiteer people would vote Tory why do they not look at why they have deserted Labour.
I'll tell you why, because Labour deserted the very people the party was formed for, the working class.
They have consistently put candidates in 'safe' seats thinking that anyone would vote for them, then they let the Corbynista take over the party who have consistently bullied low level Labour party activists away from the party (I know some people personally where this has happened) and then tried to rectify it with Kier Starmer who just has not taken the Tory government to task.
Labour party has actually been succesful in one thing, driving England towards being a one party rule nation for the next 10-20 years which is very dangerous. Without an effective opposition we stumble towards autocracy.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cooper671
Offline
Posts: 45
|
An elderly white farmer Tory woman from Thirsk, apparently
"During the campaign, Labours Deputy Leader called on the Conservatives to clarify the link between Ms Mortimer and tax havens after it emerged she had spent time on the Caribbean island.
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Conservatives had selected a candidate who has more connection with tax havens than Hartlepool town centre."
Fucking class, Turkeys voting for Christmas as usual
You do realise that quote from Angela Rayner is an absolute own goal?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
boro_boro_boro
|
An elderly white farmer Tory woman from Thirsk, apparently
"During the campaign, Labours Deputy Leader called on the Conservatives to clarify the link between Ms Mortimer and tax havens after it emerged she had spent time on the Caribbean island.
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Conservatives had selected a candidate who has more connection with tax havens than Hartlepool town centre."
Fucking class, Turkeys voting for Christmas as usual
You do realise that quote from Angela Rayner is an absolute own goal?
Nope they are far to intelligent to fall for that one 😀
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Rutters
|
An elderly white farmer Tory woman from Thirsk, apparently
"During the campaign, Labours Deputy Leader called on the Conservatives to clarify the link between Ms Mortimer and tax havens after it emerged she had spent time on the Caribbean island.
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Conservatives had selected a candidate who has more connection with tax havens than Hartlepool town centre."
Fucking class, Turkeys voting for Christmas as usual
Not sure what your point is here but the elderly white farmer isn't in the Labour party.
Her husband was in the Caymans to root out tax avoidance
Rayner says white, working-class boy's educational under-attainment is their own fault
Labour is Christmas for the turkeys
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Today at 10:11:50 AM by Rutters »
|
Logged
|
|
|
Gingerpig
|
An elderly white farmer Tory woman from Thirsk, apparently
"During the campaign, Labours Deputy Leader called on the Conservatives to clarify the link between Ms Mortimer and tax havens after it emerged she had spent time on the Caribbean island.
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Conservatives had selected a candidate who has more connection with tax havens than Hartlepool town centre."
Fucking class, Turkeys voting for Christmas as usual
Maybe the poolies ssaw through Saudi Paul & his 2 private medical companies.... Not quite a man of the people then or NHS lover deep down
|
|
|
|
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
|