May 07, 2021, 06:38:53 AM
Tories about to win Hartlepool seat for 1st time since it was created
Author
Topic: Tories about to win Hartlepool seat for 1st time since it was created (Read 33 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 207
Tories about to win Hartlepool seat for 1st time since it was created
«
on:
Today
at 04:31:20 AM »
.........and by a landslide!
Watching Sky news and the reporter just stated "he was looking at the pile of votes for Jill Mortimer, and it is considerably larger than that of Paul Williams!"
Confirmation of result expected around 0530.
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 378
Re: Tories about to win Hartlepool seat for 1st time since it was created
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:21:39 AM »
I think the Tories could have put a three legged donkey up against Williams and still won
