May 07, 2021, 06:38:53 AM
Author Topic: Tories about to win Hartlepool seat for 1st time since it was created  (Read 33 times)
« on: Today at 04:31:20 AM »
.........and by a landslide!

Watching Sky news and the reporter just stated "he was looking at the pile of votes for Jill Mortimer, and it is considerably larger than that of Paul Williams!"

Confirmation of result expected around 0530.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:21:39 AM »
I think the Tories could have put a three legged donkey up against Williams and still won  :nige:
« Last Edit: Today at 06:24:26 AM by Mickgaz »
