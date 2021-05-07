Pigeon droppings

Tories about to win Hartlepool seat for 1st time since it was created « on: Today at 04:31:20 AM » .........and by a landslide!



Watching Sky news and the reporter just stated "he was looking at the pile of votes for Jill Mortimer, and it is considerably larger than that of Paul Williams!"



Confirmation of result expected around 0530.