May 07, 2021, 12:36:59 AM
Author Topic: Anyone watching Ian Wright  (Read 66 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 709



« on: Yesterday at 09:49:26 PM »
Top quality bloke, it seems
Snoozy
Posts: 466


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:26:40 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:49:26 PM
Top quality bloke, it seems

Wanker. Turned us down in 88. Well, his wife wouldnt move north. Fuck him
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 709



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:38:54 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 11:26:40 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:49:26 PM
Top quality bloke, it seems

Wanker. Turned us down in 88. Well, his wife wouldnt move north. Fuck him

Thank you, vicar.
