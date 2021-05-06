Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: When you have Ben Houchen doing a GREAT job as Mayor, it was  (Read 875 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: May 06, 2021, 10:15:05 AM »
always gonna be a tough ask to drag my vote away from him!

Unlucky Jessie....better luck next time!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: May 06, 2021, 10:28:03 AM »
Cant argue with what hes done so far.  Well unless youre a member of the red nose socialist clique  :wanker:
Cooper671
« Reply #2 on: May 06, 2021, 10:48:31 AM »
According to one whopper over the road (and he is a massive whopper)

Ben houchen is a gobshiie

 :nige: -
LeeTublin
« Reply #3 on: May 06, 2021, 12:01:16 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on May 06, 2021, 10:15:05 AM
always gonna be a tough ask to drag my vote away from him!

Unlucky Jessie....better luck next time!

She only has two things going for her. Seems a bit gobby and could do with a good seeing too.  mick
TommyDickfingers

« Reply #4 on: May 06, 2021, 02:04:29 PM »
I consider my political leaning & beliefs very slightly left of centre and have never voted Tory for anything in my voting life.

However I will vote for Ben Houchen. Yes he is a bit of an opportunist but he has pushed the right buttons to try and get the area moving after the aftermath of the SSI plants shutting etc

Would a Labour Mayor have done as good a job, well we don't know but Labours local record the last 20 odd years for the Teesside area has been abysmal.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #5 on: May 06, 2021, 07:07:56 PM »
Top man. Got my vote again.  :like:
Gingerpig
« Reply #6 on: May 06, 2021, 10:26:47 PM »
Win by miles ......they still don't get it do they OTR

No doubt when HPool  goes Blue it will be someone elses fault too

crack on & lose  BLM BLM BLM
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
« Reply #7 on: May 10, 2021, 12:29:28 PM »
He got my vote.... he wants good things for the area.

Anyone who wants him to fail is a pure cunt given the area will fail with him.... :like:
TMG501
It's What's In The Groove That Counts


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:29:51 AM »
Quote from: headset on May 10, 2021, 12:29:28 PM
He got my vote.... he wants good things for the area.

Anyone who wants him to fail is a pure cunt given the area will fail with him.... :like:

ditto
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:48:39 PM »
He will be scrambling to distance himself from Andy Preston this morning!
Rutters
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:12:58 PM »
This is impressive

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cuae1zcsQBc&t=1399s
Gingerpig
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:24:23 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 12:48:39 PM
He will be scrambling to distance himself from Andy Preston this morning!


Has he ever been aligned with him then ?
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
