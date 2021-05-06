TommyDickfingers

Re: When you have Ben Houchen doing a GREAT job as Mayor, it was
May 06, 2021, 02:04:29 PM
I consider my political leaning & beliefs very slightly left of centre and have never voted Tory for anything in my voting life.



However I will vote for Ben Houchen. Yes he is a bit of an opportunist but he has pushed the right buttons to try and get the area moving after the aftermath of the SSI plants shutting etc



Would a Labour Mayor have done as good a job, well we don't know but Labours local record the last 20 odd years for the Teesside area has been abysmal.



