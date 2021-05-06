Welcome,
When you have Ben Houchen doing a GREAT job as Mayor, it was
Topic: When you have Ben Houchen doing a GREAT job as Mayor, it was (Read 586 times)
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 208
Posts: 208
When you have Ben Houchen doing a GREAT job as Mayor, it was
«
on:
May 06, 2021, 10:15:05 AM
always gonna be a tough ask to drag my vote away from him!
Unlucky Jessie....better luck next time!
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 800
Re: When you have Ben Houchen doing a GREAT job as Mayor, it was
«
Reply #1 on:
May 06, 2021, 10:28:03 AM
Cant argue with what hes done so far. Well unless youre a member of the red nose socialist clique
Cooper671
Online
Posts: 56
Re: When you have Ben Houchen doing a GREAT job as Mayor, it was
«
Reply #2 on:
May 06, 2021, 10:48:31 AM
According to one whopper over the road (and he is a massive whopper)
Ben houchen is a gobshiie
-
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 532
Re: When you have Ben Houchen doing a GREAT job as Mayor, it was
«
Reply #3 on:
May 06, 2021, 12:01:16 PM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on May 06, 2021, 10:15:05 AM
always gonna be a tough ask to drag my vote away from him!
Unlucky Jessie....better luck next time!
She only has two things going for her. Seems a bit gobby and could do with a good seeing too.
TommyDickfingers
Offline
Posts: 13
Re: When you have Ben Houchen doing a GREAT job as Mayor, it was
«
Reply #4 on:
May 06, 2021, 02:04:29 PM
I consider my political leaning & beliefs very slightly left of centre and have never voted Tory for anything in my voting life.
However I will vote for Ben Houchen. Yes he is a bit of an opportunist but he has pushed the right buttons to try and get the area moving after the aftermath of the SSI plants shutting etc
Would a Labour Mayor have done as good a job, well we don't know but Labours local record the last 20 odd years for the Teesside area has been abysmal.
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 239
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: When you have Ben Houchen doing a GREAT job as Mayor, it was
«
Reply #5 on:
May 06, 2021, 07:07:56 PM
Top man. Got my vote again.
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 902
Re: When you have Ben Houchen doing a GREAT job as Mayor, it was
«
Reply #6 on:
May 06, 2021, 10:26:47 PM
Win by miles ......they still don't get it do they OTR
No doubt when HPool goes Blue it will be someone elses fault too
crack on & lose
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 204
Re: When you have Ben Houchen doing a GREAT job as Mayor, it was
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:29:28 PM »
He got my vote.... he wants good things for the area.
Anyone who wants him to fail is a pure cunt given the area will fail with him....
