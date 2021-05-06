Welcome,
May 06, 2021, 04:51:49 PM
When you have Ben Houchen doing a GREAT job as Mayor, it was
Author
Topic: When you have Ben Houchen doing a GREAT job as Mayor, it was (Read 208 times)
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 206
When you have Ben Houchen doing a GREAT job as Mayor, it was
«
on:
Today
Today at 10:15:05 AM
always gonna be a tough ask to drag my vote away from him!
Unlucky Jessie....better luck next time!
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 794
Re: When you have Ben Houchen doing a GREAT job as Mayor, it was
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 10:28:03 AM
Cant argue with what hes done so far. Well unless youre a member of the red nose socialist clique
Cooper671
Online
Posts: 42
Re: When you have Ben Houchen doing a GREAT job as Mayor, it was
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 10:48:31 AM
According to one whopper over the road (and he is a massive whopper)
Ben houchen is a gobshiie
-
LeeTublin
Online
Posts: 526
Re: When you have Ben Houchen doing a GREAT job as Mayor, it was
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 12:01:16 PM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on
Today
Today at 10:15:05 AM
always gonna be a tough ask to drag my vote away from him!
Unlucky Jessie....better luck next time!
She only has two things going for her. Seems a bit gobby and could do with a good seeing too.
TommyDickfingers
Offline
Posts: 11
Re: When you have Ben Houchen doing a GREAT job as Mayor, it was
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 02:04:29 PM
I consider my political leaning & beliefs very slightly left of centre and have never voted Tory for anything in my voting life.
However I will vote for Ben Houchen. Yes he is a bit of an opportunist but he has pushed the right buttons to try and get the area moving after the aftermath of the SSI plants shutting etc
Would a Labour Mayor have done as good a job, well we don't know but Labours local record the last 20 odd years for the Teesside area has been abysmal.
