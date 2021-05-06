Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: When you have Ben Houchen doing a GREAT job as Mayor, it was
Pigeon droppings
« on: Today at 10:15:05 AM »
always gonna be a tough ask to drag my vote away from him!

Unlucky Jessie....better luck next time!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:28:03 AM »
Cant argue with what hes done so far.  Well unless youre a member of the red nose socialist clique  :wanker:
Cooper671

« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:48:31 AM »
According to one whopper over the road (and he is a massive whopper)

Ben houchen is a gobshiie

 :nige: -
LeeTublin
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:01:16 PM »
Pigeon droppings
always gonna be a tough ask to drag my vote away from him!

Unlucky Jessie....better luck next time!

She only has two things going for her. Seems a bit gobby and could do with a good seeing too.  mick
TommyDickfingers

« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:04:29 PM »
I consider my political leaning & beliefs very slightly left of centre and have never voted Tory for anything in my voting life.

However I will vote for Ben Houchen. Yes he is a bit of an opportunist but he has pushed the right buttons to try and get the area moving after the aftermath of the SSI plants shutting etc

Would a Labour Mayor have done as good a job, well we don't know but Labours local record the last 20 odd years for the Teesside area has been abysmal.
