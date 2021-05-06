Welcome,
May 06, 2021
Defeat for U17s in PL Final.
Author
Topic: Defeat for U17s in PL Final.
Tintin
Defeat for U17s in PL Final.
Good individual goal for Brighton.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1jOmvMz52E
44 mins.
Itchy_ring
Re: Defeat for U17s in PL Final.
Watched about 10 minutes live on YouTube I know they are kids but wasnt particularly good footy
Tintin
Re: Defeat for U17s in PL Final.
Agreed
Too much coaching in team work?
Maybe coach more individual talent at that age.
