May 06, 2021, 04:51:39 PM
Author Topic: Defeat for U17s in PL Final.  (Read 75 times)
Tintin
« on: Today at 09:58:21 AM »
Good individual goal for Brighton.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1jOmvMz52E

44 mins.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:05:24 AM »
Watched about 10 minutes live on YouTube I know they are kids but wasnt particularly good footy
Tintin
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:29:17 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:05:24 AM
Watched about 10 minutes live on YouTube I know they are kids but wasnt particularly good footy

Agreed
Too much coaching in team work?
Maybe coach more individual talent at that age.
