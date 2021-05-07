Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 07, 2021, 09:33:50 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
What happened around here in the last few days
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: What happened around here in the last few days (Read 272 times)
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 327
What happened around here in the last few days
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:49:00 AM »
It is completely dead
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 207
Re: What happened around here in the last few days
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:52:08 AM »
Thats the only reason I posted about the French fishing fleet.......see if anyone was still alive!
Logged
Tintin
Offline
Posts: 444
Re: What happened around here in the last few days
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:54:22 AM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on
Yesterday
at 09:49:00 AM
It is completely dead
Cancelled!
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 061
Re: What happened around here in the last few days
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:50:34 PM »
Still here...conjugate your verb to a noun,only use abstract nuances to facilitate the contrafibularities,then,and only then.....
Ya might be as touched as me......love it me 👍x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 589
Superstar
Re: What happened around here in the last few days
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:31:42 PM »
🪦 unfortunately
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...