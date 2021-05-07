Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: What happened around here in the last few days  (Read 154 times)
TechnoTronic
« on: Yesterday at 09:49:00 AM »
It is completely dead  :pd:
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:52:08 AM »
Thats the only reason I posted about the French fishing fleet.......see if anyone was still alive!  :alf:
Tintin
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:54:22 AM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Yesterday at 09:49:00 AM
It is completely dead  :pd:



Cancelled!
Bob_Ender
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:50:34 PM »
Still here...conjugate your verb to a noun,only use abstract nuances to facilitate the contrafibularities,then,and only then.....

Ya might be as touched as me......love it me 👍x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
