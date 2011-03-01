Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Fleet of French fishing boats descend on Jersey  (Read 142 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: Today at 07:40:02 AM »
Guess they are spoiling for a fight!

Can't see how our sailors can intervene.  Can't shoot em. ...can't ram em.......if they give their full attention to one particular french boat, the rest will just sail past.

All the navy can do is take boat numbers,  but if they're just sailing and not fishing. .....
TommyDickfingers

« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:10:48 AM »
Pretty much sums it up.

I see the apologists on fmttm are already siding with the French fishermen.............do they like anything about being British or living in this country.
Cooper671

« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:26:33 AM »
Quote from: TommyDickfingers on Today at 08:10:48 AM
Pretty much sums it up.

I see the apologists on fmttm are already siding with the French fishermen.............do they like anything about being British or living in this country.



Ha I was about to say the same thing...... gives them so respite from the impending battering they are about to receive tonight at the ballot box
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:40:55 AM »
Quote from: Cooper671 on Today at 08:26:33 AM
Quote from: TommyDickfingers on Today at 08:10:48 AM
Pretty much sums it up.

I see the apologists on fmttm are already siding with the French fishermen.............do they like anything about being British or living in this country.



Ha I was about to say the same thing...... gives them so respite from the impending battering they are about to receive tonight at the ballot box

Yeah, theyll blame Labour for the Brexit shamolic deal, the highest COVID in Europe and the Second World War.

You really couldnt make it up.

Talk about sheeples from the right wing is a dictionary definition of irony  :bc:
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:50:07 AM »
Kevin Maguire was on Sky News this morning, and making out that Boris had orchestrated this in order to send in the Navy and win votes!

The guy is a COMPLETE AND UTTER sand dancing bellend!
TechnoTronic
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:51:01 AM »
Are they in rubber dinghy's might just be the next round of migrants?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:32:40 AM »
Macron is a proper little wank sock, the idiots over the road and maguire etc would be frothing at the mouth about him electioneering if they were French as hes the one who is in serious shite with an election not far off
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:43:19 AM »
Have the French surrendered to Jersey yet?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:45:33 AM »
Can they get HMS Victory afloat and to stand off St Helier?
