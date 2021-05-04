|
The Labour boys across the road have started early. Apparently despite Labour winning Hartlepool on every occasion since 1974 it has always been a right leaning town. In fact half is traditional tory and very wealthy.
So going from winning a few weeks ago to now stating that a loss should be expected and despite it never being a tory seat tories should be winning seats like that
One day, some day, eventually, maybe, possibly The Labour Party will honestly consider why some people have moved elsewhere.
Until then...
Its the fault of the press and the thickos of Hartlepool apparently.
One tiny fault with that is the same thickos have elected a labour MP since 1974
Deary me, just had a good read of that thread over the road
They're laughable aren't they?
They really can't accept that the Labour Party are unelectable and the reasoning behind them being unelectable appears beyond them!
This is the best excuse yet - talk about deluded (he is Smalltowns best buddy so its no surprise)
I don't think this is the nightmare it's being made out to be, and tactically, I think it actually puts labour in a better position for the next GE, basically, it's giving the tories more rope to hang themselves, in a weird way. It's a short term loss for a long term gain
