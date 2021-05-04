Cooper671

Posts: 45 Labour Getting Their Excuses In Early For Hartlepool « on: May 04, 2021, 04:57:43 PM » https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/wow-latest-hartlepool-polling.17934/page-5#post-400866



The Labour boys across the road have started early. Apparently despite Labour winning Hartlepool on every occasion since 1974 it has always been a right leaning town. In fact half is traditional tory and very wealthy.



So going from winning a few weeks ago to now stating that a loss should be expected and despite it never being a tory seat tories should be winning seats like that



- Dr Williams at the election result
Logged

Uncle Marbles

Posts: 207 Re: Labour Getting Their Excuses In Early For Hartlepool « Reply #14 on: May 05, 2021, 05:15:29 PM »

I really hope they get fucking trounced in Monkey hanging land



I really hope they get fucking trounced in Monkey hanging land
Logged

Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 794 Re: Labour Getting Their Excuses In Early For Hartlepool « Reply #15 on: May 05, 2021, 06:31:34 PM » Don't normally bother with local elections but will make the effort to vote for BH tomorrow just to help make sure they get their arses well and truly handed to them. Logged

Mickgaz

Posts: 378 Re: Labour Getting Their Excuses In Early For Hartlepool « Reply #18 on: May 05, 2021, 08:32:43 PM » Quote from: Tom_Trinder on May 05, 2021, 08:01:22 PM Williams comes across as proper arrogant so and so.

He is a smug I know best never misses a photo opportunity jumped up little nobody with ideas above his station.

As Stockton South MP he was known as Saudi Paul not hard to work out why. Hartlepool will be dodging a bullet not electing him He is a smug I know best never misses a photo opportunity jumped up little nobody with ideas above his station.As Stockton South MP he was known as Saudi Paul not hard to work out why. Hartlepool will be dodging a bullet not electing him Logged