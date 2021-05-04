Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Labour Getting Their Excuses In Early For Hartlepool
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/wow-latest-hartlepool-polling.17934/page-5#post-400866

The Labour boys across the road have started early. Apparently despite Labour winning Hartlepool on every occasion since 1974 it has always been a right leaning town. In fact half is traditional tory and very wealthy.

So going from winning a few weeks ago to now stating that a loss should be expected and despite it never being a tory seat tories should be winning seats like that  :nige:

  - Dr Williams at the election result  :basil:
They're a miserable bunch over there, well suited to Labour, just don't get that people want a positive message and optimism, not to be told they are downtrodden and can't do anything about it  souey
Hartlepool will be racist soon ...
Quote from: Wee_Willie on May 04, 2021, 06:11:23 PM
Hartlepool will be racist soon ...

Surprised youre on a thread with no real threat of knocking it toward Klan ideals
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on May 04, 2021, 06:18:30 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on May 04, 2021, 06:11:23 PM
Hartlepool will be racist soon ...

Surprised youre on a thread with no real threat of knocking it toward Klan ideals

No klan ideals from me, just dont defend criminals including paedos like you
Quote from: Wee_Willie on May 04, 2021, 06:32:34 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on May 04, 2021, 06:18:30 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on May 04, 2021, 06:11:23 PM
Hartlepool will be racist soon ...

Surprised youre on a thread with no real threat of knocking it toward Klan ideals

No klan ideals from me, just dont defend criminals including paedos like you
One day, some day, eventually, maybe, possibly The Labour Party will honestly consider why some people have moved elsewhere.

Until then...
Quote from: Rutters on May 05, 2021, 09:09:10 AM
One day, some day, eventually, maybe, possibly The Labour Party will honestly consider why some people have moved elsewhere.

Until then...

Its the fault of the press and the thickos of Hartlepool apparently.

One tiny fault with that is the same thickos have elected a labour MP since 1974 
If only everyone was as clever as them.
Deary me, just had a good read of that thread over the road  klins
They really are such a bunch of tossers over there.
Quote from: Itchy_ring on May 05, 2021, 11:57:58 AM
Deary me, just had a good read of that thread over the road  klins
They're laughable aren't they?
They really can't accept that the Labour Party are unelectable and the reasoning behind them being unelectable appears beyond them!
Lefties seem to have a penchant for self delusion. Wonder what old red nose makes of it all?
Should make for hilarious reading tomorrow night as the reality dawns. Popcorn at the ready :nige:
Hypocritical socialists the lot of em. Given half a chance, they would pull the ladder up and fuck every body else off....and we know it. Truly thick as fuck...the real ale supping beardy twats
I really hope they get fucking trounced in Monkey hanging land

 :mido:
Don't normally bother with local elections but will make the effort to vote for BH tomorrow just to help make sure they get their arses well and truly handed to them.
Williams comes across as proper arrogant so and so.
Like the Labour Rose ...... full of fucking pricks.
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on May 05, 2021, 08:01:22 PM
Williams comes across as proper arrogant so and so.
He is a smug I know best never misses a photo opportunity jumped up little nobody with ideas above his station.
As Stockton South MP he was known as Saudi Paul not hard to work out why. Hartlepool will be dodging a bullet not electing him  :nige:
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:31:46 AM



Spot on
This is the best excuse yet - talk about deluded (he is Smalltowns best buddy so its no surprise)

I don't think this is the nightmare it's being made out to be, and tactically, I think it actually puts labour in a better position for the next GE, basically, it's giving the tories more rope to hang themselves, in a weird way. It's a short term loss for a long term gain
