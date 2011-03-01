Welcome,
May 04, 2021, 06:27:51 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Labour Getting Their Excuses In Early For Hartlepool
Author
Topic: Labour Getting Their Excuses In Early For Hartlepool
Labour Getting Their Excuses In Early For Hartlepool
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/wow-latest-hartlepool-polling.17934/page-5#post-400866
The Labour boys across the road have started early. Apparently despite Labour winning Hartlepool on every occasion since 1974 it has always been a right leaning town. In fact half is traditional tory and very wealthy.
So going from winning a few weeks ago to now stating that a loss should be expected and despite it never being a tory seat tories should be winning seats like that
- Dr Williams at the election result
Re: Labour Getting Their Excuses In Early For Hartlepool
They're a miserable bunch over there, well suited to Labour, just don't get that people want a positive message and optimism, not to be told they are downtrodden and can't do anything about it
Re: Labour Getting Their Excuses In Early For Hartlepool
Hartlepool will be racist soon ...
Re: Labour Getting Their Excuses In Early For Hartlepool
Hartlepool will be racist soon ...
Surprised youre on a thread with no real threat of knocking it toward Klan ideals
