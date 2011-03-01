Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 04, 2021
Author Topic: Labour Getting Their Excuses In Early For Hartlepool  (Read 66 times)
Cooper671

« on: Today at 04:57:43 PM »
The Labour boys across the road have started early. Apparently despite Labour winning Hartlepool on every occasion since 1974 it has always been a right leaning town. In fact half is traditional tory and very wealthy.

So going from winning a few weeks ago to now stating that a loss should be expected and despite it never being a tory seat tories should be winning seats like that  :nige:

  - Dr Williams at the election result  :basil:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:18:00 PM »
They're a miserable bunch over there, well suited to Labour, just don't get that people want a positive message and optimism, not to be told they are downtrodden and can't do anything about it  souey
Wee_Willie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:11:23 PM »
Hartlepool will be racist soon ...
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:18:30 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 06:11:23 PM
Hartlepool will be racist soon ...

Surprised youre on a thread with no real threat of knocking it toward Klan ideals
