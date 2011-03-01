Welcome,
Tonights money maker
Author
Topic: Tonights money maker
Block21
Tonights money maker
Luton vs Rotherham AWAY WIN
Blackpool vs Doncaster HOME WIN
Man City vs psg AWAY WIN
£30 stake returns £540
Minge
Re: Tonights money maker
Rotherham away win is dodgy like .
Fighting for survival yes, but pure Shite.
Luton would have to play kids
Block21
Re: Tonights money maker
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 04:17:34 PM
Rotherham away win is dodgy like .
Fighting for survival yes, but pure Shite.
Luton would have to play kids
I think they will do it mingey, I have lumped on PSG tonight in a stand alone bet, 10/3 is great odds for them
Itchy_ring
Re: Tonights money maker
Can't see it coming in and would like city to get the result.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Tonights money maker
Quote from: Block21 on
Today
at 04:51:18 PM
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 04:17:34 PM
Rotherham away win is dodgy like .
Fighting for survival yes, but pure Shite.
Luton would have to play kids
I think they will do it mingey, I have lumped on PSG tonight in a stand alone bet, 10/3 is great odds for them
I thought that last week. If anyone thinks this is over...
Watch city win 12 nil
Wee_Willie
Re: Tonights money maker
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 05:45:06 PM
Quote from: Block21 on
Today
at 04:51:18 PM
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 04:17:34 PM
Rotherham away win is dodgy like .
Fighting for survival yes, but pure Shite.
Luton would have to play kids
I think they will do it mingey, I have lumped on PSG tonight in a stand alone bet, 10/3 is great odds for them
I thought that last week. If anyone thinks this is over...
Watch city win 12 nil
Last I heard was the Mbeppe is out. Could be shite but if true is a big factor
Minge
Re: Tonights money maker
Its bollox, he was left out of their last game faining an injury.
Be 100% for this one
Wee_Willie
Re: Tonights money maker
Last weeks game was immense ...
BTTS is a good bet but the odds will be shite
Bookings will be high too
monkeyman
Re: Tonights money maker
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 06:01:59 PM
Its bollox, he was left out of their last game faining an injury.
Be 100% for this one
Loading...