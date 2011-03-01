Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Tonights money maker  (Read 188 times)
Block21
« on: Today at 02:11:59 PM »
Luton vs Rotherham AWAY WIN
Blackpool vs Doncaster HOME WIN
Man City vs psg AWAY WIN

£30 stake returns £540  :like:
Logged
Minge
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:17:34 PM »
Rotherham away win is dodgy like .
Fighting for survival yes, but pure Shite.
Luton would have to play kids
Logged
Block21
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:51:18 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 04:17:34 PM
Rotherham away win is dodgy like .
Fighting for survival yes, but pure Shite.
Luton would have to play kids

I think they will do it mingey, I have lumped on PSG tonight in a stand alone bet, 10/3 is great odds for them
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:53:37 PM »
Can't see it coming in and would like city to get the result.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:45:06 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 04:51:18 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 04:17:34 PM
Rotherham away win is dodgy like .
Fighting for survival yes, but pure Shite.
Luton would have to play kids

I think they will do it mingey, I have lumped on PSG tonight in a stand alone bet, 10/3 is great odds for them

I thought that last week. If anyone thinks this is over...

Watch city win 12 nil
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:59:59 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 05:45:06 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 04:51:18 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 04:17:34 PM
Rotherham away win is dodgy like .
Fighting for survival yes, but pure Shite.
Luton would have to play kids

I think they will do it mingey, I have lumped on PSG tonight in a stand alone bet, 10/3 is great odds for them

I thought that last week. If anyone thinks this is over...

Watch city win 12 nil

Last I heard was the Mbeppe is out. Could be shite but if true is a big factor
Logged
Minge
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:01:59 PM »
Its bollox, he was left out of their last game faining an injury.
Be 100% for this one
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:12:46 PM »
Last weeks game was immense ...

BTTS is a good bet but the odds will be shite

Bookings will be high too
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:22:06 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 06:01:59 PM
Its bollox, he was left out of their last game faining an injury.
Be 100% for this one
  mcl
Logged
