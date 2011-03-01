Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 700







Posts: 16 700 Absolute animals « on: Today at 01:10:45 PM »



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-shropshire-56979521



Youll know my son is a copper but there have been many occasions where they are a disgrace These bastards, by the look.Youll know my son is a copper but there have been many occasions where they are a disgrace « Last Edit: Today at 01:59:48 PM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch » Logged