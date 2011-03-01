Welcome,
May 04, 2021, 03:38:19 PM
Absolute animals
Author
Topic: Absolute animals
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Absolute animals
These bastards, by the look.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-shropshire-56979521
Youll know my son is a copper but there have been many occasions where they are a disgrace
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.
Re: Absolute animals
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Absolute animals
Dunno what happened there
Itchy_ring
Re: Absolute animals
Sounded at the time the coppers went over the top, didn't realise that a murder case was being bought
