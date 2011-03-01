Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 04, 2021, 03:38:19 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Absolute animals  (Read 107 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 700



View Profile
« on: Today at 01:10:45 PM »
These bastards, by the look.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-shropshire-56979521

Youll know my son is a copper but there have been many occasions where they are a disgrace
« Last Edit: Today at 01:59:48 PM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch » Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 738


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:20:09 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-shropshire-56979521
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 700



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:00:53 PM »
 :alf:  Dunno what happened there 
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 785


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:03:11 PM »
Sounded at the time the coppers went over the top, didn't realise that a murder case was being bought
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 