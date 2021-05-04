Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 04, 2021, 08:58:21 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: man raped near Newport bridge ... by well .... erm!  (Read 578 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 715



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:16:41 AM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/man-40s-allegedly-raped-stocky-20504334
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 783


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:24:00 AM »
Read it over the weekend, definitely a few questions not answered by the report!
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 055


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:23:58 PM »
Only going off what gazette telling us......I'd deffo say it's......











Antonio Banderas.        🤔
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 241

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:31:47 PM »
The perp - To quote Lieutenant Theodopolos Kojak - was probably a blacked up Tommy Robinson committing an ironic rape.
Logged
Archie Stevens
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 294


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:29:24 AM »
Fucking hell Wullie.....if it involves race or rape we can rely on you to report what the MSM doesn't.
A one man army with a dodgy search history.
Take that BBC
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 