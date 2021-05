Itchy_ring

35 Years Ago Today
The infamous Shrewsbury match, don't think anyone went expecting it to kick off quite as much as it did!

Re: 35 Years Ago Today

Weird day, really. Never see the likes again. Started off as next to nowt and escalated quickly as a sort of "madness" spread through the Boro end. Quite a few twitchy bums around Teesside in the following weeks as police tried to identify people from photos in the gazette

Yeah, strange, was in town from early doors no bother really. Think the old bill got a bit heavy handed in the ground then it went mental.