Re: Fair play to Man U fans « Reply #1 on: May 02, 2021, 06:25:19 PM » time to tip the balance of the game from the rich owners to the fans but unfortunately I can't see it happening too many vested interests and money involved.

Re: Fair play to Man U fans « Reply #4 on: May 02, 2021, 09:28:37 PM »



Everyone chipping in from their Universal Credit to be able to afford someone worse than Gestede or Britt. Don't they want to be fan controlled and all that?

Re: Fair play to Man U fans « Reply #5 on: May 03, 2021, 07:00:21 AM » What were they protesting about? Paying extortionate amounts for players like Pogba and Maguire from smaller clubs because they have the financial power. Typical arrogant Mancs - wanting their cake and eating it. It wasn't long ago that Fergy wanted to pull them from all domestic cups.



All this noble cause shite is bollocks. If they want to protest stop watching and stop buying merchandise; hit them in the pocket. Liverpool should at leat be given the 3 points.



Throw the book at the cunts and dock the club points for failing to control their fans. If it was Millwall they would be no cunnilingus going on from MSM.

Re: Fair play to Man U fans « Reply #6 on: May 03, 2021, 07:10:24 AM »



All this noble cause shite is bollocks. If they want to protest stop watching and stop buying merchandise; hit them in the pocket. Liverpool should at leat be given the 3 points.



Throw the book at the cunts and dock the club points for failing to control their fans. If it was Millwall they would be no cunnilingus going on from MSM.



Exactly. Glory seeking attention seekers who've known nothing but money laden success throughout their short lives.

Millennials, don't you just love 'em?!

Re: Fair play to Man U fans « Reply #7 on: May 03, 2021, 07:15:10 AM » They would not be protesting if they were managed like Man City and dominating football.

Spoilt cunts.

Sack that busy cunt Gary Naville too for shit stirring

Re: Fair play to Man U fans « Reply #8 on: May 03, 2021, 08:51:05 AM »

Spoilt cunts.

Sack that busy cunt Gary Naville too for shit stirring



Big difference between the way the sheikh runs his club and MU, Mansoor has invested millions in the team and area The Americans have just taken money out

Re: Fair play to Man U fans « Reply #10 on: May 03, 2021, 09:21:35 AM » They are symptomatic of everything that is wrong with football put the club into £ms of debt to pay stupid money out on players in the hope of selling on for even more and creating a monster along the way that bleeds fans for every spare penny.



Because of their size and visibility United fans might just have the capacity to change things a little, so whatever the reasons I'm all for it