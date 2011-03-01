Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Fair play to Man U fans  (Read 189 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 696



« on: Today at 05:32:40 PM »
All good footie fans together  :like: :like: :like: :like:
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 778


« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:25:19 PM »
 :like: time to tip the balance of the game from the rich owners to the fans but unfortunately I can't see it happening too many vested interests and money involved.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 696



« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:43:02 PM »
No, I cant see it working either. Footballers on hundreds of thousands a week? Clubs traded for millions. UAE investment of two billion into one club, simply as a plaything, as a passport to the biggest events in the world to press the flesh
El Capitan
Posts: 45 286


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:47:16 PM »
Slashed a copper  :unlike: :unlike:
TechnoTronic
Posts: 324


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:28:37 PM »
Don't they want to be fan controlled and all that?

Everyone chipping in from their Universal Credit to be able to afford someone worse than Gestede or Britt.   
