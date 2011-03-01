Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 02, 2021, 07:05:37 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Fair play to Man U fans  (Read 82 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 696



View Profile
« on: Today at 05:32:40 PM »
All good footie fans together  :like: :like: :like: :like:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 778


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:25:19 PM »
 :like: time to tip the balance of the game from the rich owners to the fans but unfortunately I can't see it happening too many vested interests and money involved.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 696



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:43:02 PM »
No, I cant see it working either. Footballers on hundreds of thousands a week? Clubs traded for millions. UAE investment of two billion into one club, simply as a plaything, as a passport to the biggest events in the world to press the flesh
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 