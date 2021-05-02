Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 02, 2021, 10:02:36 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Jeremy Bamber  (Read 212 times)
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 051


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:46:07 PM »
Binged that white House Farm carry on last night.

I'm convinced he was guilty but........some say he wasn't.

Anyone on here think he was innocent,and why do you think that 🤔x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 709



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:18:39 AM »
Well it was ITV so you might have a point
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 