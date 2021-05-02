Welcome,
May 02, 2021, 10:02:36 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Jeremy Bamber
Author
Topic: Jeremy Bamber (Read 212 times)
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 051
Jeremy Bamber
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:46:07 PM »
Binged that white House Farm carry on last night.
I'm convinced he was guilty but........some say he wasn't.
Anyone on here think he was innocent,and why do you think that 🤔x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 709
Re: Jeremy Bamber
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:18:39 AM »
Well it was ITV so you might have a point
