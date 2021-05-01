Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 1 051





Posts: 1 051 Jeremy Bamber « on: Today at 06:46:07 PM » Binged that white House Farm carry on last night.



I'm convinced he was guilty but........some say he wasn't.



Anyone on here think he was innocent,and why do you think that 🤔x Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."