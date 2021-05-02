Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 3000 people attend rave in Liverpool.
TechnoTronic
« on: Yesterday at 02:43:24 PM »
Thousands of young people partied at a nightclub in Liverpool on Friday, part of a government-backed trial to restart mass audience events as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes further in England.

Around 3,000 revellers aged 18 to 20 danced to pounding music in a warehouse on the docks, in close contact with each other and without wearing masks, according to a Reuters witness.

Attendees at the evening event had to test negative for COVID-19 within 24 hours of the event

What happens if all 3000 test positive on Monday?  Lock em down or what?

Good on them getting out there and having a party. 
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:44:29 PM »
Yes.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:45:51 PM »
For this to happen thered have to be loads of virus around which there clearly isnt
TechnoTronic
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:24:48 PM »
This thread is so popular it got a reply and it's own thread on Red Roar Ringer 

Hi Clifford

Everyone attending had to test negative within 24 hours of the event.  Better hope that nobody caught it after the test as we could have a new outbreak as nobody wore a mask.   

I bet theft of wheel trims was down 3000% that night though.
