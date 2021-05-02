Thousands of young people partied at a nightclub in Liverpool on Friday, part of a government-backed trial to restart mass audience events as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes further in England.



Around 3,000 revellers aged 18 to 20 danced to pounding music in a warehouse on the docks, in close contact with each other and without wearing masks, according to a Reuters witness.



Attendees at the evening event had to test negative for COVID-19 within 24 hours of the event



What happens if all 3000 test positive on Monday? Lock em down or what?



Good on them getting out there and having a party.



For this to happen thered have to be loads of virus around which there clearly isnt