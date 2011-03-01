Welcome,
May 02, 2021, 07:05:16 PM
Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
Author
Topic: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks. (Read 660 times)
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 025
Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:13:48 PM »
Are they mentally defective or what?
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 279
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 02:22:48 PM »
Even worse seen them driving in a car alone with a mask on
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 985
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 02:33:44 PM »
True
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 285
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:34:22 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 02:22:48 PM
Even worse seen them driving in a car alone with a mask on
I keeping hearing about this a lot but Ive never actually seen it
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 025
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 02:39:11 PM »
You will have to get out more.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 285
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 02:42:05 PM »
Seen it a lot have you Bill?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 321
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 02:45:33 PM »
Waiting to pick the Mrs up from work at James Cook see medical staff doing it all the time.
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 890
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 02:48:19 PM »
Seems Capt is the only one not to have seen this , see it all the time
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 285
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 02:49:34 PM »
Just arriving at / leaving work you mean?
I sometimes forget to take mine off the second I step out of the supermarket tbf. But Ive definitely never seen anyone driving down Marton Road or on the A66 in the car on their own with a bloody mask on
Its like saying youve seen people sit in their living room at home with a mask on
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 321
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 02:56:08 PM »
So because you haven't seen it then it doesn't happen?
I'm sure a quick Google or YouTube search would have proven it happens.
https://youtu.be/NfeJw1kLnMM
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 696
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 03:50:59 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 02:34:22 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 02:22:48 PM
Even worse seen them driving in a car alone with a mask on
I keeping hearing about this a lot but Ive never actually seen it
I have, a few times. Funny as fuck
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 404
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 03:55:36 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 02:13:48 PM
Are they mentally defective or what?
'cos it's fucking freezing ya barmpot!
Ollyboro
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 240
Infant Herpes
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 04:06:28 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 02:49:34 PM
Its like saying youve seen people sit in their living room at home with a mask on
I have. Proper strange cunts. I nearly fell off my ladders.
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 460
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 06:13:41 PM »
Seen it loads of times. Yesterday a young lad in a tarted up Corsa over took me, all alone in his car with a mask on. Ridiculous
Hugo First
Offline
Posts: 338
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 06:19:55 PM »
Superheroes know best
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 710
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 07:17:31 PM »
See drivers alone wearing masks every day, beggars belief
how dopey some people are.
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 1 118
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 08:03:13 PM »
My mam gets in car with me...masked and rubber gloved up. Not even worth challenging her on it! Let them got on with it if they feel safer
Yarm_Legends_Lounge
Offline
Posts: 915
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 09:50:51 PM »
A19 every morning on way to work there are whoppers wearing their mask whilst alone in the car. I always have to take a double take in disbelief at the stupidity!
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 279
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 09:59:16 PM »
Were I work no masks only time we social distance is break time yes they have been a few cases but Matty no soft shites were I work we get on with life not like most lefties
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 460
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 09:59:52 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on
Yesterday
at 08:03:13 PM
My mam gets in car with me...masked and rubber gloved up. Not even worth challenging her on it! Let them got on with it if they feel safer
I would too in your car
Yarm_Legends_Lounge
Offline
Posts: 915
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 10:10:21 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on
Yesterday
at 08:03:13 PM
My mam gets in car with me...masked and rubber gloved up. Not even worth challenging her on it! Let them got on with it if they feel safer
Was this pre-Covid?
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 366
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 06:25:27 AM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on
Yesterday
at 07:17:31 PM
See drivers alone wearing masks every day, beggars belief
how dopey some people are.
I see several a day as well, always gives me a chuckle.
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 778
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 08:42:51 AM »
A lot of people bought the whole project fear thing big time and I don't think a good few will ever live what was a normal life again, there's always been a group of people who live their lives in fear and anxiety of something this has given them a focus.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 709
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 09:17:28 AM »
You see a lot of mask wearers in Asia, especially Japan and Korea. Normally indicates that they're carrying an infection.
Here it has become a cult for the fearmongerers and a symbol of morality for the political virtue signallers.
I have seen people driving in their cars alone with a mask on
TwoHatsUnited
Offline
Posts: 11
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 09:35:43 AM »
Is it dafter to wear a mask when not necessary, or to not wear one when it is?
Spidoolie
Offline
Posts: 150
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 02:36:17 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on
Yesterday
at 08:03:13 PM
My mam gets in car with me...masked and rubber gloved up. Not even worth challenging her on it! Let them got on with it if they feel safer
Absoloutely
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 1 118
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 05:38:21 PM »
Nowt wrong with the smell of your own darts in car
