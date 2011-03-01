Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 02, 2021, 07:05:16 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.  (Read 660 times)
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 025


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 02:13:48 PM »
Are they mentally defective or what?
Logged
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 279



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:22:48 PM »
Even worse seen them driving in a car alone with a mask on  lost
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 985


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:33:44 PM »
 :like: True
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 285


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:34:22 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 02:22:48 PM
Even worse seen them driving in a car alone with a mask on  lost


I keeping hearing about this a lot but Ive never actually seen it
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 025


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:39:11 PM »
You will have to get out more.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 285


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:42:05 PM »
Seen it a lot have you Bill? 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 321


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:45:33 PM »
Waiting to pick the Mrs up from work at James Cook see medical staff doing it all the time.
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 890


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:48:19 PM »
Seems Capt  is the only one not to have seen this , see it all the time
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 285


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:49:34 PM »
Just arriving at / leaving work you mean?


I sometimes forget to take mine off the second I step out of the supermarket tbf. But Ive definitely never seen anyone driving down Marton Road or on the A66 in the car on their own with a bloody mask on  monkey



Its like saying youve seen people sit in their living room at home with a mask on  :nige:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 321


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:56:08 PM »
So because you haven't seen it then it doesn't happen?

I'm sure a quick Google or YouTube search would have proven it happens.

https://youtu.be/NfeJw1kLnMM
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 696



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:50:59 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:34:22 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 02:22:48 PM
Even worse seen them driving in a car alone with a mask on  lost


I keeping hearing about this a lot but Ive never actually seen it

I have, a few times. Funny as fuck
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 404



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:55:36 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:13:48 PM
Are they mentally defective or what?

'cos it's fucking freezing ya barmpot!

 :steptoe:
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 240

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:06:28 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:49:34 PM




Its like saying youve seen people sit in their living room at home with a mask on  :nige:

I have. Proper strange cunts. I nearly fell off my ladders.
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 460


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:13:41 PM »
Seen it loads of times. Yesterday a young lad in a tarted up Corsa over took me, all alone in his car with a mask on. Ridiculous
Logged
Hugo First
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 338



View Profile WWW
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:19:55 PM »
Superheroes know best
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 710


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:17:31 PM »
See drivers alone wearing masks every day, beggars belief
how dopey some people are.
Logged
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 118


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:03:13 PM »
My mam gets in car with me...masked and rubber gloved up.  Not even worth challenging her on it! Let them got on with it if they feel safer
Logged
Yarm_Legends_Lounge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 915


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:50:51 PM »
A19 every morning on way to work there are whoppers wearing their mask whilst alone in the car. I always have to take a double take in disbelief at the stupidity!
Logged
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 279



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:59:16 PM »
Were I work no masks only time we social distance is break time yes they have been a few cases but Matty no soft shites were I work we get on with life not like most lefties 
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 460


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:59:52 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 08:03:13 PM
My mam gets in car with me...masked and rubber gloved up.  Not even worth challenging her on it! Let them got on with it if they feel safer

I would too in your car klins
Logged
Yarm_Legends_Lounge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 915


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:10:21 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 08:03:13 PM
My mam gets in car with me...masked and rubber gloved up.  Not even worth challenging her on it! Let them got on with it if they feel safer

Was this pre-Covid?
Logged
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 366


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:25:27 AM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Yesterday at 07:17:31 PM
See drivers alone wearing masks every day, beggars belief
how dopey some people are.

I see several a day as well, always gives me a chuckle.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 778


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:42:51 AM »
A lot of people bought the whole project fear thing big time and I don't think a good few will ever live what was a normal life again, there's always been a group of people who live their lives in fear and anxiety of something this has given them a focus.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 709



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:17:28 AM »
You see a lot of mask wearers in Asia, especially Japan and Korea. Normally indicates that they're carrying an infection.

Here it has become a cult for the fearmongerers and a symbol of morality for the political virtue signallers.

I have seen people driving in their cars alone with a mask on  :wanker:
Logged
TwoHatsUnited

Offline Offline

Posts: 11


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:35:43 AM »
Is it dafter to wear a mask when not necessary, or to not wear one when it is?
Logged
Spidoolie
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 150


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:36:17 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 08:03:13 PM
My mam gets in car with me...masked and rubber gloved up.  Not even worth challenging her on it! Let them got on with it if they feel safer

Absoloutely
Logged
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 118


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:38:21 PM »
Nowt wrong with the smell of your own darts in car
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 