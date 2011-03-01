El Capitan

I sometimes forget to take mine off the second I step out of the supermarket tbf. But Ive definitely never seen anyone driving down Marton Road or on the A66 in the car on their own with a bloody mask on







I sometimes forget to take mine off the second I step out of the supermarket tbf. But Ive definitely never seen anyone driving down Marton Road or on the A66 in the car on their own with a bloody mask on

Its like saying youve seen people sit in their living room at home with a mask on Just arriving at / leaving work you mean?

Were I work no masks only time we social distance is break time yes they have been a few cases but Matty no soft shites were I work we get on with life not like most lefties

A lot of people bought the whole project fear thing big time and I don't think a good few will ever live what was a normal life again, there's always been a group of people who live their lives in fear and anxiety of something this has given them a focus.