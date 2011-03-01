Welcome,
May 02, 2021, 10:02:20 AM
Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
Author
Topic: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks. (Read 490 times)
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 025
Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:13:48 PM »
Are they mentally defective or what?
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 279
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 02:22:48 PM »
Even worse seen them driving in a car alone with a mask on
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 985
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 02:33:44 PM »
True
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 283
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:34:22 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 02:22:48 PM
Even worse seen them driving in a car alone with a mask on
I keeping hearing about this a lot but Ive never actually seen it
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 025
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 02:39:11 PM »
You will have to get out more.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 283
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 02:42:05 PM »
Seen it a lot have you Bill?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 321
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 02:45:33 PM »
Waiting to pick the Mrs up from work at James Cook see medical staff doing it all the time.
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 890
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 02:48:19 PM »
Seems Capt is the only one not to have seen this , see it all the time
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 283
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 02:49:34 PM »
Just arriving at / leaving work you mean?
I sometimes forget to take mine off the second I step out of the supermarket tbf. But Ive definitely never seen anyone driving down Marton Road or on the A66 in the car on their own with a bloody mask on
Its like saying youve seen people sit in their living room at home with a mask on
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 321
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 02:56:08 PM »
So because you haven't seen it then it doesn't happen?
I'm sure a quick Google or YouTube search would have proven it happens.
https://youtu.be/NfeJw1kLnMM
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 694
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 03:50:59 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 02:34:22 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 02:22:48 PM
Even worse seen them driving in a car alone with a mask on
I keeping hearing about this a lot but Ive never actually seen it
I have, a few times. Funny as fuck
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 404
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 03:55:36 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 02:13:48 PM
Are they mentally defective or what?
'cos it's fucking freezing ya barmpot!
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 240
Infant Herpes
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 04:06:28 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 02:49:34 PM
Its like saying youve seen people sit in their living room at home with a mask on
I have. Proper strange cunts. I nearly fell off my ladders.
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 460
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 06:13:41 PM »
Seen it loads of times. Yesterday a young lad in a tarted up Corsa over took me, all alone in his car with a mask on. Ridiculous
Hugo First
Offline
Posts: 338
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 06:19:55 PM »
Superheroes know best
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 710
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 07:17:31 PM »
See drivers alone wearing masks every day, beggars belief
how dopey some people are.
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 1 117
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 08:03:13 PM »
My mam gets in car with me...masked and rubber gloved up. Not even worth challenging her on it! Let them got on with it if they feel safer
Yarm_Legends_Lounge
Offline
Posts: 915
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 09:50:51 PM »
A19 every morning on way to work there are whoppers wearing their mask whilst alone in the car. I always have to take a double take in disbelief at the stupidity!
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 279
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 09:59:16 PM »
Were I work no masks only time we social distance is break time yes they have been a few cases but Matty no soft shites were I work we get on with life not like most lefties
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 460
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 09:59:52 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on
Yesterday
at 08:03:13 PM
My mam gets in car with me...masked and rubber gloved up. Not even worth challenging her on it! Let them got on with it if they feel safer
I would too in your car
Yarm_Legends_Lounge
Offline
Posts: 915
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 10:10:21 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on
Yesterday
at 08:03:13 PM
My mam gets in car with me...masked and rubber gloved up. Not even worth challenging her on it! Let them got on with it if they feel safer
Was this pre-Covid?
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 366
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 06:25:27 AM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on
Yesterday
at 07:17:31 PM
See drivers alone wearing masks every day, beggars belief
how dopey some people are.
I see several a day as well, always gives me a chuckle.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 777
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 08:42:51 AM »
A lot of people bought the whole project fear thing big time and I don't think a good few will ever live what was a normal life again, there's always been a group of people who live their lives in fear and anxiety of something this has given them a focus.
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 709
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 09:17:28 AM »
You see a lot of mask wearers in Asia, especially Japan and Korea. Normally indicates that they're carrying an infection.
Here it has become a cult for the fearmongerers and a symbol of morality for the political virtue signallers.
I have seen people driving in their cars alone with a mask on
TwoHatsUnited
Online
Posts: 11
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 09:35:43 AM »
Is it dafter to wear a mask when not necessary, or to not wear one when it is?
Loading...