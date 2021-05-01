Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 01, 2021, 02:45:20 PM
Author Topic: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.  (Read 34 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: Today at 02:13:48 PM »
Are they mentally defective or what?
Teamboro
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:22:48 PM »
Even worse seen them driving in a car alone with a mask on  lost
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:33:44 PM »
 :like: True
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:34:22 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 02:22:48 PM
Even worse seen them driving in a car alone with a mask on  lost


I keeping hearing about this a lot but Ive never actually seen it
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:39:11 PM »
You will have to get out more.
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:42:05 PM »
Seen it a lot have you Bill? 
