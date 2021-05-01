Welcome,
May 01, 2021, 02:45:20 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
Author
Topic: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks. (Read 33 times)
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 025
Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
on:
Today
at 02:13:48 PM »
Are they mentally defective or what?
Logged
Teamboro
Online
Posts: 1 278
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:22:48 PM »
Even worse seen them driving in a car alone with a mask on
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 985
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:33:44 PM »
True
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 280
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:34:22 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on
Today
at 02:22:48 PM
Even worse seen them driving in a car alone with a mask on
I keeping hearing about this a lot but Ive never actually seen it
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 025
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:39:11 PM »
You will have to get out more.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 280
Re: Brain washed zombies walking around outdoors in face masks.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:42:05 PM »
Seen it a lot have you Bill?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
