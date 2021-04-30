Red Rebel

Offline



Posts: 63





Posts: 63 smorltoun « on: Today at 03:09:21 PM » adn wer as rosbso fukced of two hsi fuckign tiyth ar as bad as smorltouns teh fuckign gooofiy cutn fukc of yuo fuckign jinjar cutn i bet yuo fuckign stink yuo fuckign greeen tuwthed bastad yor fuckign car is fuckign sihte yuo fuckign verjin yuo luk liek a fuckign goblinadn wer as rosbso fukced of two hsi fuckign tiyth ar as bad as smorltouns teh fuckign gooofiy cutn Logged