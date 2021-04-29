TechnoTronic

Offline



Posts: 321





Posts: 321 LIDS BANNED OFF FACEBOOK FOR 30 DAYS « on: April 29, 2021, 05:34:16 PM » JUST INCASE ANYONE GIVES A FUCK LIDS IS BANNED OF FACEBOOK FOR 30 DAYS. SO YOU WONT GET ANY THREATENING MESSAGES.



THE INTERNET IS A SAFE PLACE FOR THE TIME BEING



Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 11 606





Posts: 11 606 Re: LIDS BANNED OFF FACEBOOK FOR 30 DAYS « Reply #1 on: April 29, 2021, 10:03:22 PM »

WHO FUCKING CARES REALLY WHAT HE IS UP TO OFF HERE YER SAD CUNT STAY OUT OF THE PUBS ITS COLD OUTSIDE WHAT A FUCKING FANNY YOU ARE WHY ARE YER STALKING LIDSWHO FUCKING CARES REALLY WHAT HE IS UP TO OFF HERE YER SAD CUNT STAY OUT OF THE PUBS ITS COLD OUTSIDE Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 985





Posts: 14 985 Re: LIDS BANNED OFF FACEBOOK FOR 30 DAYS « Reply #4 on: April 30, 2021, 08:44:28 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on April 29, 2021, 10:03:22 PM

WHO FUCKING CARES REALLY WHAT HE IS UP TO OFF HERE YER SAD CUNT STAY OUT OF THE PUBS ITS COLD OUTSIDE

WHAT A FUCKING FANNY YOU ARE WHY ARE YER STALKING LIDSWHO FUCKING CARES REALLY WHAT HE IS UP TO OFF HERE YER SAD CUNT STAY OUT OF THE PUBS ITS COLD OUTSIDE

I think this must be my favourite message board post ever, what pub was I sat outside of in Benidorm btw?

Fucking irony meter would be off scale I think this must be my favourite message board post ever, what pub was I sat outside of in Benidorm btw?Fucking irony meter would be off scale Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 11 606





Posts: 11 606 Re: LIDS BANNED OFF FACEBOOK FOR 30 DAYS « Reply #5 on: April 30, 2021, 11:42:00 PM » Quote from: Robbso on April 30, 2021, 08:44:28 PM Quote from: monkeyman on April 29, 2021, 10:03:22 PM

WHO FUCKING CARES REALLY WHAT HE IS UP TO OFF HERE YER SAD CUNT STAY OUT OF THE PUBS ITS COLD OUTSIDE

WHAT A FUCKING FANNY YOU ARE WHY ARE YER STALKING LIDSWHO FUCKING CARES REALLY WHAT HE IS UP TO OFF HERE YER SAD CUNT STAY OUT OF THE PUBS ITS COLD OUTSIDE

I think this must be my favourite message board post ever, what pub was I sat outside of in Benidorm btw?

Fucking irony meter would be off scale

I think this must be my favourite message board post ever, what pub was I sat outside of in Benidorm btw?Fucking irony meter would be off scale

ANYWAY THE BENIDORM BAR OWNER IS A BORO FAN DO YER REMEMBER NOW

HE WAS NOT INVOLVED SENDING ME A PICTURE OF YOUR BIG FAT HEAD AND MOULDY TEETH WHATS THIS DAFT CUNTS POST GOT TO DO WITH YOU SHERGARANYWAY THE BENIDORM BAR OWNER IS A BORO FAN DO YER REMEMBER NOWHE WAS NOT INVOLVED SENDING ME A PICTURE OF YOUR BIG FAT HEAD AND MOULDY TEETH Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 283





Posts: 45 283 Re: LIDS BANNED OFF FACEBOOK FOR 30 DAYS « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:32:47 PM »







I thought he was mates with a lot of them before his massive fucking flounce Why is Robbso getting so much slagging off on the other board??I thought he was mates with a lot of them before his massive fucking flounce Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.