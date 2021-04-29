No idea, I dont know whos over there, not bothered looking. Mates? No, spoke to Rick a couple of times, no chew, seemed like a decent bloke, I only know him through his mate Dixie. Coulby, known for years. Good lad. I spoke to the bloke who lives in Benidorm about 8/9 years ago. Southbank lad we knew some mutual people. Im guessing they are over there. Never met any of the others to be honest(as far as I know) someones probably made some shit up. Its up to them I suppose, how they are getting photographs is pretty creepy though, someone has had access to my Facebook account as its set to friends only. Youve got to be very fucking unhappy in your own life to post photos of people youve never met or dont know. Might be time to flounce again.