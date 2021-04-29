Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 01, 2021, 05:34:45 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: LIDS BANNED OFF FACEBOOK FOR 30 DAYS  (Read 779 times)
TechnoTronic
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 321


View Profile
« on: April 29, 2021, 05:34:16 PM »
JUST INCASE ANYONE GIVES A FUCK LIDS IS BANNED OF FACEBOOK FOR 30 DAYS.  SO YOU WONT GET ANY THREATENING MESSAGES.

THE INTERNET IS A SAFE PLACE FOR THE TIME BEING
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 605


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: April 29, 2021, 10:03:22 PM »
WHAT A FUCKING FANNY YOU ARE WHY ARE YER STALKING LIDS 
WHO FUCKING CARES REALLY WHAT HE IS UP TO OFF HERE YER SAD CUNT STAY OUT OF THE PUBS ITS COLD OUTSIDE  :wanker:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 283


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: April 29, 2021, 10:38:25 PM »
But he brought it up himself on tother board?


He sounds proud as punch to be fair! :notguilty:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 321


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:26:22 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 29, 2021, 10:38:25 PM
But he brought it up himself on tother board?


He sounds proud as punch to be fair! :notguilty:

He's a good egg really, just loves the bantz. 
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 985


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:44:28 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on April 29, 2021, 10:03:22 PM
WHAT A FUCKING FANNY YOU ARE WHY ARE YER STALKING LIDS 
WHO FUCKING CARES REALLY WHAT HE IS UP TO OFF HERE YER SAD CUNT STAY OUT OF THE PUBS ITS COLD OUTSIDE  :wanker:

I think this must be my favourite message board post ever, what pub was I sat outside of in Benidorm btw?
Fucking irony meter would be off scale
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 605


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:42:00 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:44:28 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on April 29, 2021, 10:03:22 PM
WHAT A FUCKING FANNY YOU ARE WHY ARE YER STALKING LIDS 
WHO FUCKING CARES REALLY WHAT HE IS UP TO OFF HERE YER SAD CUNT STAY OUT OF THE PUBS ITS COLD OUTSIDE  :wanker:

I think this must be my favourite message board post ever, what pub was I sat outside of in Benidorm btw?
Fucking irony meter would be off scale
WHATS THIS DAFT CUNTS POST GOT TO DO WITH YOU SHERGAR
ANYWAY THE BENIDORM BAR OWNER IS A BORO FAN DO YER REMEMBER NOW 
HE WAS NOT INVOLVED SENDING ME A PICTURE OF YOUR BIG FAT HEAD AND MOULDY TEETH  :wanker:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 985


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:14:03 AM »
What a drunken simpleton you are monkey, black chicken is owned by a Boro fan? Goofy? Get back to kindergarten with your mates.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 283


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:32:47 PM »
Why is Robbso getting so much slagging off on the other board?? 



I thought he was mates with a lot of them before his massive fucking flounce  lost
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 985


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:05:46 PM »
No idea, I dont know whos over there, not bothered looking. Mates? No, spoke to Rick a couple of times, no chew, seemed like a decent bloke, I only know him through his mate Dixie. Coulby, known for years. Good lad. I spoke to the bloke who lives in Benidorm about 8/9 years ago. Southbank lad we knew some mutual people. Im guessing they are over there. Never met any of the others to be honest(as far as I know) someones probably made some shit up. Its up to them I suppose, how they are getting photographs is pretty creepy though, someone has had access to my Facebook account as its set to friends only. Youve got to be very fucking unhappy in your own life to post photos of people youve never met or dont know. Might be time to flounce again.  sshhh
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 283


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:53:44 PM »
That is a bit creepy. Im glad its never happened to me. 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 321


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:57:03 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:53:44 PM
That is a bit creepy. Im glad its never happened to me. 

It is really creepy, even though you are a cunt, I don't agree with it  :alf:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 283


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:16:12 PM »
Cant argue with any of that 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 