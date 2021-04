JUST INCASE ANYONE GIVES A FUCK LIDS IS BANNED OF FACEBOOK FOR 30 DAYS. SO YOU WONT GET ANY THREATENING MESSAGES. THE INTERNET IS A SAFE PLACE FOR THE TIME BEING

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 11 604





Posts: 11 604 Re: LIDS BANNED OFF FACEBOOK FOR 30 DAYS « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:03:22 PM »

WHO FUCKING CARES REALLY WHAT HE IS UP TO OFF HERE YER SAD CUNT STAY OUT OF THE PUBS ITS COLD OUTSIDE WHAT A FUCKING FANNY YOU ARE WHY ARE YER STALKING LIDSWHO FUCKING CARES REALLY WHAT HE IS UP TO OFF HERE YER SAD CUNT STAY OUT OF THE PUBS ITS COLD OUTSIDE Logged