April 30, 2021, 02:04:48 AM
Author Topic: Watch me put the mockers on it  (Read 112 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Yesterday at 05:32:47 PM »
..... but English football in Europe is to be applauded. Would be nice to have all four finalists, eh? Think I wouldnt mind seeing Chelsea win the CL with The Arse for the Europa - no, not *that* Europa. I got a stud off a pair of jeans in my grill in there, just as an aside
Snoozy
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:10:09 PM »
Wash your fucking mouth out!
I can just about put up with your pro Corbyn views, your Europhile hypnosis and your brainwashed Covid Sheep mentality but Chelski winning anything, never mind the biggest club title in the world just proves you are mentally unstable.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:57:32 PM »
I agree. City then. Choose whos brass you want to win
