April 29, 2021, 10:10:22 PM
NHS app to become covid health certificate for foreign travel
Today at 12:52:35 PM
Just popped up on my news feed!  Can imagine some not too happy puppies on here and elsewhere!

Personally it doesn't bother me in the slightest.  They can finger print me, record my DNA and do whatever else they feel appropriate.  I have nothing to hide or fear!
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:09:08 PM
GEORGE ORWELL WAS RIGHT!!!


Etc
Pigeon droppings
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:38:45 PM
It's all about them knowing where you are

Says man tapping his VISA in Wetherspoons Benidorm
Ollyboro
Ollyboro


Reply #3 on: Today at 04:09:09 PM
If it gets me away from the type of cunt who'd object to a Covid health certificate, count me in
Reply #4 on: Today at 05:38:22 PM
Generally you are not allowed to use your phone whilst in the immigration lines at a lot of airports so how would that work? 

Doubt saying to the immigration official here let me just turn on my phone and show you this NHS app is going to sit well.

What happens if yer phone is dead? 
What happens if you don't have a smart phone?
Reply #5 on: Today at 05:41:35 PM
TechnoTronic
None of that will bother you because you daren't have an inoculation

 
Reply #6 on: Today at 05:51:38 PM
Itchy_ring
Too true, unless you are going completely digital / tech free even to the extent of only using cash and not driving your every move can already be traced
Reply #7 on: Today at 05:58:47 PM
John Theone
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 05:38:22 PM
None of that will bother you because you daren't have an inoculation

 



You spelled " Not stupid enough to have an inoculation wrong"

You know fine well that if you were not threatened and bullied into getting the vaccine you wouldn't have or be getting it.

Basically you are a government controlled shithouse rat. 🐀
Reply #8 on: Today at 06:11:21 PM
TechnoTronic


You know fine well that if you were not threatened and bullied into getting the vaccine you wouldn't have or be getting it.



 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:

Thats up there with the best of them
Ollyboro
Infant Herpes


Reply #9 on: Today at 06:56:48 PM
Itchy_ring
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:38:45 PM
Too true, unless you are going completely digital / tech free even to the extent of only using cash and not driving your every move can already be traced

Which is why I'm currently constructing three tunnels. They'll never find me underground. Unfortunately, Danny- the Polish cunt doing most the work- has just informed me that he suffers from claustrophobia. Fucking glad I voted Leave now.
Reply #10 on: Today at 08:31:00 PM
Ollyboro
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 05:51:38 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:38:45 PM
Too true, unless you are going completely digital / tech free even to the extent of only using cash and not driving your every move can already be traced

Which is why I'm currently constructing three tunnels. They'll never find me underground. Unfortunately, Danny- the Polish cunt doing most the work- has just informed me that he suffers from claustrophobia. Fucking glad I voted Leave now.

 :alf: :alf: a claustrophobic tunneler  :mido:
Reply #11 on: Today at 08:31:41 PM
 monkey monkey
El Capitan
