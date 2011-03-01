Just popped up on my news feed! Can imagine some not too happy puppies on here and elsewhere! Personally it doesn't bother me in the slightest. They can finger print me, record my DNA and do whatever else they feel appropriate. I have nothing to hide or fear!

It's all about them knowing where you are Says man tapping his VISA in Wetherspoons Benidorm

If it gets me away from the type of cunt who'd object to a Covid health certificate, count me in

Generally you are not allowed to use your phone whilst in the immigration lines at a lot of airports so how would that work? Doubt saying to the immigration official here let me just turn on my phone and show you this NHS app is going to sit well. What happens if yer phone is dead? What happens if you don't have a smart phone?

None of that will bother you because you daren't have an inoculation

Too true, unless you are going completely digital / tech free even to the extent of only using cash and not driving your every move can already be traced

