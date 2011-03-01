Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 29, 2021, 05:36:36 PM
Author Topic: NHS app to become covid health certificate for foreign travel  (Read 124 times)
« on: Today at 12:52:35 PM »
Just popped up on my news feed!  Can imagine some not too happy puppies on here and elsewhere!

Personally it doesn't bother me in the slightest.  They can finger print me, record my DNA and do whatever else they feel appropriate.  I have nothing to hide or fear!
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:09:08 PM »
GEORGE ORWELL WAS RIGHT!!!


Etc
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:38:45 PM »
It's all about them knowing where you are

Says man tapping his VISA in Wetherspoons Benidorm
Ollyboro
Infant Herpes


« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:09:09 PM »
If it gets me away from the type of cunt who'd object to a Covid health certificate, count me in
