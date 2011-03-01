Welcome,
NHS app to become covid health certificate for foreign travel
Author
Topic: NHS app to become covid health certificate for foreign travel
Pigeon droppings
NHS app to become covid health certificate for foreign travel
Today
12:52:35 PM
Just popped up on my news feed! Can imagine some not too happy puppies on here and elsewhere!
Personally it doesn't bother me in the slightest. They can finger print me, record my DNA and do whatever else they feel appropriate. I have nothing to hide or fear!
El Capitan
Re: NHS app to become covid health certificate for foreign travel
Today
01:09:08 PM
GEORGE ORWELL WAS RIGHT!!!
Etc
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: NHS app to become covid health certificate for foreign travel
Today
01:38:45 PM
It's all about them knowing where you are
Says man tapping his VISA in Wetherspoons Benidorm
Ollyboro
Infant Herpes
Re: NHS app to become covid health certificate for foreign travel
Today
04:09:09 PM
If it gets me away from the type of cunt who'd object to a Covid health certificate, count me in
