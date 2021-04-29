Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 01, 2021, 02:45:15 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Where do you get your news?  (Read 523 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 693



View Profile
« on: April 29, 2021, 08:52:10 AM »
We wake up to Radio 4 and Inthink thats the best. Ive listened for hundreds of years and  think they are quite fair in destroying anyone at all if they dont know their stuff

After that, not much as it largely repeats unless Johnson moves onto a new level
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 776


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: April 29, 2021, 09:21:41 AM »
Generally the Times newspaper/website   bit of twitter & Facebook for links to local news sources

Started listening to times breakfast show, if there's no decent sports news to give me a reason to listen to talksport, it's very good Monday-Thursday mainly due to the presenters.

Oh and DM for showbiz gossip and stories to outrage me
« Last Edit: April 29, 2021, 10:11:45 AM by Itchy_ring » Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 403



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: April 29, 2021, 11:09:31 AM »
Not the BBC

Cunts...

 :ukfist:
Logged
Pigeon droppings
****
Online Online

Posts: 202


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: April 29, 2021, 11:44:43 AM »
The Sun!

Always a reliable source!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 693



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: April 29, 2021, 11:57:54 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on April 29, 2021, 09:21:41 AM


Oh and DM for showbiz gossip and stories to outrage me

 :alf:  Brilliant, isn't it? No idea who the fuck 99% of these people are, but I'm still outaraged
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 682


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: April 29, 2021, 12:45:01 PM »
MCN
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
martonmick
****
Online Online

Posts: 228


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: April 29, 2021, 12:50:46 PM »
From football boards-LIDDLE is in the know about everything
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 280


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: April 29, 2021, 01:10:29 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on April 29, 2021, 09:21:41 AM
Oh and DM for showbiz gossip and stories to outrage me

  Same




But mostly the BBC and the Guardian (Observer on Sunday), obviously 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 239

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: April 29, 2021, 01:34:46 PM »
The Morning Star and Derriere Magazine.
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 403



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: April 29, 2021, 05:43:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 29, 2021, 01:10:29 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on April 29, 2021, 09:21:41 AM
Oh and DM for showbiz gossip and stories to outrage me

  Same




But mostly the BBC and the Guardian (Observer on Sunday), obviously 

So that's why you're so ill informed

 :nige:
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 235

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: April 29, 2021, 07:19:19 PM »
Channel 4 News, BBC2 Newsnight & RT.

I like my news impartial.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 280


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: April 29, 2021, 08:32:11 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on April 29, 2021, 05:43:51 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 29, 2021, 01:10:29 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on April 29, 2021, 09:21:41 AM
Oh and DM for showbiz gossip and stories to outrage me

  Same




But mostly the BBC and the Guardian (Observer on Sunday), obviously 

So that's why you're so ill informed

 :nige:





Actually I watch the channel 4 news as well!!  :pope2:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 116


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:12:16 AM »
Headline this morning jn Radio 4 - Boris Johnson phone number found on Internet. Now I like Radio 4 but, fuck me surely they can do better than that for news. Is there nothing else happening in the world?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 693



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:49:31 AM »
On the ther hand, Ive just listened to Nicola Sturgeon getting a grilling for fifteen minutes. You rarely get stuff like that on tv. Maybe Andrew Marr, I gather, but  dont watch him. I like peace on a Sunday morning
Logged
Flyers Nap
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 215



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:58:46 AM »
Talk Radio  :ukfist:
Logged
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 116


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:23:13 AM »
Yeah thats where they get it right on R4, although sometimes that Michelle Hussain doesn't let em answer before she spits out the next question.  8/10 rating
Logged
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 365


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:08:04 PM »
I check sky sports website first for important news, then a scan at the bbc website for the boring shit.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 235

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:39:17 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 06:12:16 AM
Headline this morning jn Radio 4 - Boris Johnson phone number found on Internet. Now I like Radio 4 but, fuck me surely they can do better than that for news. Is there nothing else happening in the world?

Boris non-stories are the main feature on Radio 4 EVERY morning. Anyone would think the Labour party's media arm knew there were local elections next week or something!

                                                      :wanker:
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
TechnoTronic
*****
Online Online

Posts: 318


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:25:25 PM »
The birds mouth as she knows fucking everything.   :alf:
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 458


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:54:58 PM »
I get mine from listening to the albums of Gill Scott Herron, Marvin Gaye and Curtis Mayfield. BLM :chrisk:





Or summit like that
Logged
Teamboro
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 278



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:26:24 PM »
Not from the main stream bullshitters that's for sure
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 