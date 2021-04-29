Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 16 693 Where do you get your news? « on: April 29, 2021, 08:52:10 AM » We wake up to Radio 4 and Inthink thats the best. Ive listened for hundreds of years and think they are quite fair in destroying anyone at all if they dont know their stuff



After that, not much as it largely repeats unless Johnson moves onto a new level



Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 776 Re: Where do you get your news? « Reply #1 on: April 29, 2021, 09:21:41 AM » bit of twitter & Facebook for links to local news sources



Started listening to times breakfast show, if there's no decent sports news to give me a reason to listen to talksport, it's very good Monday-Thursday mainly due to the presenters.



Generally the Times newspaper/websitebit of twitter & Facebook for links to local news sourcesStarted listening to times breakfast show, if there's no decent sports news to give me a reason to listen to talksport, it's very good Monday-Thursday mainly due to the presenters.Oh and DM for showbiz gossip and stories to outrage me « Last Edit: April 29, 2021, 10:11:45 AM by Itchy_ring »

Micksgrill

Posts: 1 116 Re: Where do you get your news? « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:12:16 AM » Headline this morning jn Radio 4 - Boris Johnson phone number found on Internet. Now I like Radio 4 but, fuck me surely they can do better than that for news. Is there nothing else happening in the world? Logged

Micksgrill

Posts: 1 116 Re: Where do you get your news? « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:23:13 AM » Yeah thats where they get it right on R4, although sometimes that Michelle Hussain doesn't let em answer before she spits out the next question. 8/10 rating Logged

Bud Wiser

Posts: 10 235Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: Where do you get your news? « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:39:17 PM » Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 06:12:16 AM Headline this morning jn Radio 4 - Boris Johnson phone number found on Internet. Now I like Radio 4 but, fuck me surely they can do better than that for news. Is there nothing else happening in the world?



Boris non-stories are the main feature on Radio 4 EVERY morning. Anyone would think the Labour party's media arm knew there were local elections next week or something!



