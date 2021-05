Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 693







Posts: 16 693 Where do you get your news? « on: April 29, 2021, 08:52:10 AM » We wake up to Radio 4 and Inthink thatís the best. Iíve listened for hundreds of years and think they are quite fair in destroying anyone at all if they donít know their stuff



After that, not much as it largely repeats unless Johnson moves onto a new level



Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 776





Posts: 2 776 Re: Where do you get your news? « Reply #1 on: April 29, 2021, 09:21:41 AM » bit of twitter & Facebook for links to local news sources



Started listening to times breakfast show, if there's no decent sports news to give me a reason to listen to talksport, it's very good Monday-Thursday mainly due to the presenters.



Oh and DM for showbiz gossip and stories to outrage me Generally the Times newspaper/websitebit of twitter & Facebook for links to local news sourcesStarted listening to times breakfast show, if there's no decent sports news to give me a reason to listen to talksport, it's very good Monday-Thursday mainly due to the presenters.Oh and DM for showbiz gossip and stories to outrage me « Last Edit: April 29, 2021, 10:11:45 AM by Itchy_ring » Logged

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 1 116





Posts: 1 116 Re: Where do you get your news? « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:12:16 AM » Headline this morning jn Radio 4 - Boris Johnson phone number found on Internet. Now I like Radio 4 but, fuck me surely they can do better than that for news. Is there nothing else happening in the world? Logged

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 1 116





Posts: 1 116 Re: Where do you get your news? « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:23:13 AM » Yeah thats where they get it right on R4, although sometimes that Michelle Hussain doesn't let em answer before she spits out the next question. 8/10 rating Logged

Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 10 235



Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Posts: 10 235Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: Where do you get your news? « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:39:17 PM » Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 06:12:16 AM Headline this morning jn Radio 4 - Boris Johnson phone number found on Internet. Now I like Radio 4 but, fuck me surely they can do better than that for news. Is there nothing else happening in the world?



Boris non-stories are the main feature on Radio 4 EVERY morning. Anyone would think the Labour party's media arm knew there were local elections next week or something!



Boris non-stories are the main feature on Radio 4 EVERY morning. Anyone would think the Labour party's media arm knew there were local elections next week or something! Logged https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg