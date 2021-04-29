Welcome,
May 01, 2021, 02:45:15 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Where do you get your news?
Author
Topic: Where do you get your news? (Read 523 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Where do you get your news?
«
on:
April 29, 2021, 08:52:10 AM »
We wake up to Radio 4 and Inthink thats the best. Ive listened for hundreds of years and think they are quite fair in destroying anyone at all if they dont know their stuff
After that, not much as it largely repeats unless Johnson moves onto a new level
Itchy_ring
Re: Where do you get your news?
«
Reply #1 on:
April 29, 2021, 09:21:41 AM »
Generally the Times newspaper/website
bit of twitter & Facebook for links to local news sources
Started listening to times breakfast show, if there's no decent sports news to give me a reason to listen to talksport, it's very good Monday-Thursday mainly due to the presenters.
Oh and DM for showbiz gossip and stories to outrage me
John Theone
Re: Where do you get your news?
«
Reply #2 on:
April 29, 2021, 11:09:31 AM »
Not the BBC
Cunts...
Pigeon droppings
Re: Where do you get your news?
«
Reply #3 on:
April 29, 2021, 11:44:43 AM »
The Sun!
Always a reliable source!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Where do you get your news?
«
Reply #4 on:
April 29, 2021, 11:57:54 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on April 29, 2021, 09:21:41 AM
Oh and DM for showbiz gossip and stories to outrage me
Brilliant, isn't it? No idea who the fuck 99% of these people are, but I'm still outaraged
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Where do you get your news?
«
Reply #5 on:
April 29, 2021, 12:45:01 PM »
MCN
martonmick
Re: Where do you get your news?
«
Reply #6 on:
April 29, 2021, 12:50:46 PM »
From football boards-LIDDLE is in the know about everything
El Capitan
Re: Where do you get your news?
«
Reply #7 on:
April 29, 2021, 01:10:29 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on April 29, 2021, 09:21:41 AM
Oh and DM for showbiz gossip and stories to outrage me
Same
But mostly the BBC and the Guardian (Observer on Sunday), obviously
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Re: Where do you get your news?
«
Reply #8 on:
April 29, 2021, 01:34:46 PM »
The Morning Star and Derriere Magazine.
John Theone
Re: Where do you get your news?
«
Reply #9 on:
April 29, 2021, 05:43:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 29, 2021, 01:10:29 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on April 29, 2021, 09:21:41 AM
Oh and DM for showbiz gossip and stories to outrage me
Same
But mostly the BBC and the Guardian (Observer on Sunday), obviously
So that's why you're so ill informed
Bud Wiser
Re: Where do you get your news?
«
Reply #10 on:
April 29, 2021, 07:19:19 PM »
Channel 4 News, BBC2 Newsnight & RT.
I like my news impartial.
El Capitan
Re: Where do you get your news?
«
Reply #11 on:
April 29, 2021, 08:32:11 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on April 29, 2021, 05:43:51 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 29, 2021, 01:10:29 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on April 29, 2021, 09:21:41 AM
Oh and DM for showbiz gossip and stories to outrage me
Same
But mostly the BBC and the Guardian (Observer on Sunday), obviously
So that's why you're so ill informed
Actually I watch the channel 4 news as well!!
Micksgrill
Re: Where do you get your news?
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 06:12:16 AM »
Headline this morning jn Radio 4 - Boris Johnson phone number found on Internet. Now I like Radio 4 but, fuck me surely they can do better than that for news. Is there nothing else happening in the world?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Where do you get your news?
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 08:49:31 AM »
On the ther hand, Ive just listened to Nicola Sturgeon getting a grilling for fifteen minutes. You rarely get stuff like that on tv. Maybe Andrew Marr, I gather, but dont watch him. I like peace on a Sunday morning
Flyers Nap
Re: Where do you get your news?
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 08:58:46 AM »
Talk Radio
Micksgrill
Re: Where do you get your news?
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 11:23:13 AM »
Yeah thats where they get it right on R4, although sometimes that Michelle Hussain doesn't let em answer before she spits out the next question. 8/10 rating
Priv
Re: Where do you get your news?
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 07:08:04 PM »
I check sky sports website first for important news, then a scan at the bbc website for the boring shit.
Bud Wiser
Re: Where do you get your news?
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 07:39:17 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on
Yesterday
at 06:12:16 AM
Headline this morning jn Radio 4 - Boris Johnson phone number found on Internet.
Now I like Radio 4 but, fuck me surely they can do better than that for news. Is there nothing else happening in the world?
Boris non-stories are the main feature on Radio 4 EVERY morning. Anyone would think the Labour party's media arm knew there were local elections next week or something!
TechnoTronic
Re: Where do you get your news?
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 08:25:25 PM »
The birds mouth as she knows fucking everything.
Snoozy
Re: Where do you get your news?
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 10:54:58 PM »
I get mine from listening to the albums of Gill Scott Herron, Marvin Gaye and Curtis Mayfield.
Or summit like that
Teamboro
Re: Where do you get your news?
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 02:26:24 PM »
Not from the main stream bullshitters that's for sure
