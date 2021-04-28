Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 30, 2021, 10:22:23 PM
Author Topic: Sir Keir on Red Roar  (Read 404 times)
John Theone
Posts: 403



« on: April 28, 2021, 02:51:20 PM »
Decent effort Matty but think you overdid it a bit

Which is why you got booted off.

 BLM
evilghost
Posts: 2 757


« Reply #1 on: April 28, 2021, 09:23:35 PM »
Clown and boring wont last long
El Capitan
Posts: 45 276


« Reply #2 on: April 28, 2021, 09:40:21 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on April 28, 2021, 02:51:20 PM
Decent effort Matty but think you overdid it a bit

Which is why you got booted off.

 BLM


I tried my best  lost



Only 2 accounts left 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
Posts: 317


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:27:30 PM »
Not booted off is he, Fort I saw a post by him yesterda.
John Theone
Posts: 403



« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:37:15 PM »
He's still there just a lot of daft posts got deleted

The big boys are playing along with him

 :pd:
