Author Topic: Leftys All Worked Up
April 28, 2021, 08:40:22 AM
Falling over themselves with the Boris Johnson reports over the last few days.

Failing to realise no one outside the Westminster bubble and BoreMe gives a fuck.... Just had a look on Sky News and its not even mentioned today  :nige:

Lesson number 1 - remember the Dom Cummings story which you all buzzed over, no one else cared  

BoreMe is like a reach around at the moment over this - bit like the other 100 stories they predicted wrong  charles charles
April 28, 2021, 09:09:25 AM
Said exactly that to the wife last night when turning the news off. Like mist political threads over the road, people don't care have other things in life to worry about.
April 28, 2021, 09:43:39 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on April 28, 2021, 09:09:25 AM
Said exactly that to the wife last night when turning the news off. Like mist political threads over the road, people don't care have other things in life to worry about.

I was laughing at some of them yesterday..... constantly updating them as if its breaking news... Newsflash no one cares 

If the Tories take Hartlepool that place will be hilarious
April 28, 2021, 09:53:21 AM
If I was PM, I would be concerned if I didnt have direct access to prominent businessmen like Dyson, especially in difficult times like a pandemic.

'Bodies piled high in the streets'
You really think he meant that? Probably in the middle of a rant , if at all true.

Furnishing 10 Downing St.  Boris probably doesn't have a clue about how the place is furnished or how its funded.
April 28, 2021, 10:21:05 AM
Not sure how anyone believes that comment is true - apparently it was said 6 months ago but only now it is coming out. It would have been out the next day in the real world.  :jackanory:
April 28, 2021, 10:24:00 AM
In other news - SmallTowns latest comment

I'm not wrong though, am I? I can understand why you would want to deflect from your lie and absence of broad thought but I'm afraid I won't let you. I've had enough of people like you ignoring a topic and only replying by insulting me so I'm going to start calling it out

 :nige:

Your Hard! 
April 28, 2021, 10:25:41 AM
Quote from: kippers on April 28, 2021, 09:53:21 AM
If I was PM, I would be concerned if I didnt have direct access to prominent businessmen like Dyson, especially in difficult times like a pandemic.

'Bodies piled high in the streets'
You really think he meant that? Probably in the middle of a rant , if at all true.

Furnishing 10 Downing St.  Boris probably doesn't have a clue about how the place is furnished or how its funded.

1. Lot of them have no idea about life in a normal business.
2. Lot of them have never had to make a more difficult decision than larger or cider in the student union
3. Most of them don't have wives so have no idea how the refurb conversation went i.e. Carrie I'm going to redecorate, Boris yes fine I e got better things to worry about, crack on babe

Did have a look over there yesterday, still can't get their heads around Boris and even still rattling on about Brexit lost
April 28, 2021, 11:19:53 AM
Lefties think the Public Sector is the way to go. Public Sector = toxic unionisation,woke agenda,over staffed, you owe me a job culture,highly inefficient ,too many overpId middle and senior managers, job's worth attitude, there is more but this will do.
April 28, 2021, 11:29:05 AM
Coops, stop reading fmttm mate.
Its clear that it is more of a left wing mouthpiece now, rather than a Boro football messageboard.

Take Smalltown for example. When was the last time he spoke of anything MFC? He is a bot.
April 28, 2021, 07:51:50 PM
AND ........   This week's winner of TOP RANT OF THE WEEK.......goes to  ..king Billy of the Bux,

Top ranting that like, ere av yaselve one of these King B......🐣🐤🐥x.       

If I have offended anyone in the cracking of this egg.............    Sorry x
Yesterday at 08:24:33 AM
Leftys worked up, zero comments on this thread?  charles
Yesterday at 08:27:10 AM
I am outraged, oh yes.

Its all about control.
Yesterday at 09:15:08 AM
Quote from: Cooper671 on April 28, 2021, 08:40:22 AM
Falling over themselves with the Boris Johnson reports over the last few days.

Failing to realise no one outside the Westminster bubble and BoreMe gives a fuck.... Just had a look on Sky News and its not even mentioned today  :nige:

Lesson number 1 - remember the Dom Cummings story which you all buzzed over, no one else cared  

BoreMe is like a reach around at the moment over this - bit like the other 100 stories they predicted wrong  charles charles

For Towz and Bob please refer to the second sentence, you don't meet the definition 
Yesterday at 05:04:00 PM
I liked what a rotary mo said this morning on nick ferrari after all this decorating crap going on about boris " it'll be curtains for kids if he don't do well in local elections"   can't believe e the press its getting.....surely there are bigger things going on other than a few dodgy expenses
Yesterday at 06:27:48 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 05:04:00 PM
I liked what a rotary mo said this morning on nick ferrari after all this decorating crap going on about boris " it'll be curtains for kids if he don't do well in local elections"   

"can't believe the press its getting.....surely there are bigger things going on other than a few dodgy expenses"

Yes!, I fully support Boris underhand, sneaky way he got people to pay for his 58k refurbishment. a breach of MPs code of conduct. Who cares about a bit of taking cash from Tory donors in return for favours.

Boris could bum my dog and i'd still vote for him!. :nige:

Go on Boris lad, you fuzzy haired, working class hating twat.
Yesterday at 07:13:01 PM
Quote from: KillingJoke on Yesterday at 06:27:48 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 05:04:00 PM
I liked what a rotary mo said this morning on nick ferrari after all this decorating crap going on about boris " it'll be curtains for kids if he don't do well in local elections"   

"can't believe the press its getting.....surely there are bigger things going on other than a few dodgy expenses"

Yes!, I fully support Boris underhand, sneaky way he got people to pay for his 58k refurbishment. a breach of MPs code of conduct. Who cares about a bit of taking cash from Tory donors in return for favours.

Boris could bum my dog and i'd still vote for him!. :nige:

Go on Boris lad, you fuzzy haired, working class hating twat.

Back. Of. The. Fucking. Net.
Yesterday at 07:22:55 PM
Quote from: KillingJoke on Yesterday at 06:27:48 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 05:04:00 PM
I liked what a rotary mo said this morning on nick ferrari after all this decorating crap going on about boris " it'll be curtains for kids if he don't do well in local elections"   

"can't believe the press its getting.....surely there are bigger things going on other than a few dodgy expenses"

Yes!, I fully support Boris underhand, sneaky way he got people to pay for his 58k refurbishment. a breach of MPs code of conduct. Who cares about a bit of taking cash from Tory donors in return for favours.

Boris could bum my dog and i'd still vote for him!. :nige:

Go on Boris lad, you fuzzy haired, working class hating twat.

Its quite incredible, isn't it. For the last few years Dominic Cummings was persona non grata, now shit pans like you hang off his every word!
Yesterday at 07:27:10 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 07:22:55 PM
Quote from: KillingJoke on Yesterday at 06:27:48 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 05:04:00 PM
I liked what a rotary mo said this morning on nick ferrari after all this decorating crap going on about boris " it'll be curtains for kids if he don't do well in local elections"  

"can't believe the press its getting.....surely there are bigger things going on other than a few dodgy expenses"

Yes!, I fully support Boris underhand, sneaky way he got people to pay for his 58k refurbishment. a breach of MPs code of conduct. Who cares about a bit of taking cash from Tory donors in return for favours.

Boris could bum my dog and i'd still vote for him!. :nige:

Go on Boris lad, you fuzzy haired, working class hating twat.

Its quite incredible, isn't it. For the last few years Dominic Cummings was persona non grata, now shit pans like you hang off his every word!

Who's hanging on Cummings word? Laughing at all you daft cunts who love Blusterer Boris  cry
Yesterday at 09:30:01 PM
Boris falls far below the standards of integrity and competence one would hope from a PM. People knew this when he was elected though and don't seem bothered, primarily because of the lack of a viable opposition

The bodies piled up thing I'm not bothered about, it will have been a stupid flippant remark. Trying to get someone else pay for his flat refurb is a typically dodgy Boris thing and should bring him down but probably wont.

His incompetence will get him eventually. In a way he has been lucky Covid has consumed everything
Yesterday at 09:59:34 PM
Boris should be congratulated for enhancing the property and not at the taxpayers expense.
Today at 12:26:14 AM
Seems Cooper doesn't reply when he's shown up to be a Boris cock gobbling dipshit :wanker:

Cooper 0 - COB 1
Today at 06:09:41 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:30:01 PM
Boris falls far below the standards of integrity and competence one would hope from a PM. People knew this when he was elected though and don't seem bothered, primarily because of the lack of a viable opposition

The bodies piled up thing I'm not bothered about, it will have been a stupid flippant remark. Trying to get someone else pay for his flat refurb is a typically dodgy Boris thing and should bring him down but probably wont.

His incompetence will get him eventually. In a way he has been lucky Covid has consumed everything





Incompetence always gets to PM's and popularity wears thin.....always happened to every PM in my lifetime. Fortunately, when the incompetence extends to the Labour  leader, then Boris will get into power for a second term.  People know what he is about, he is a bit of a lad, bit of a toff, doesn't give a fuck about the detail and has got a sense of humour. That's why people like him.  Starmer  is as dull as dishwater and weak in getting the labour message out.
Today at 12:07:43 PM
Quote from: KillingJoke on Today at 12:26:14 AM
Seems Cooper doesn't reply when he's shown up to be a Boris cock gobbling dipshit :wanker:

Cooper 0 - COB 1

Or i don't live on the board and can instantly reply  mcl

Anyways still enjoying the outrage that no one else cares about  :nige:..... leftys getting all worked up over something they think the rest of the country cares about but in reality dont give a shit  cry
Today at 01:04:08 PM
What will the lefties say when Hartlepool goes Tory?
Today at 01:23:16 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on Today at 12:07:43 PM
Quote from: KillingJoke on Today at 12:26:14 AM
Seems Cooper doesn't reply when he's shown up to be a Boris cock gobbling dipshit :wanker:

Cooper 0 - COB 1

Or i don't live on the board and can instantly reply  mcl

Anyways still enjoying the outrage that no one else cares about  :nige:..... leftys getting all worked up over something they think the rest of the country cares about but in reality dont give a shit  cry

Go on Cooper lad!

Have a suck on Boris big man tits one more time
Today at 01:26:38 PM
Quote from: KillingJoke on Today at 01:23:16 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on Today at 12:07:43 PM
Quote from: KillingJoke on Today at 12:26:14 AM
Seems Cooper doesn't reply when he's shown up to be a Boris cock gobbling dipshit :wanker:

Cooper 0 - COB 1

Or i don't live on the board and can instantly reply  mcl

Anyways still enjoying the outrage that no one else cares about  :nige:..... leftys getting all worked up over something they think the rest of the country cares about but in reality dont give a shit  cry

Go on Cooper lad!

Have a suck on Boris big man tits one more time

I would have done but you know what his womanising is like... I got there and your Mrs had beaten me to it 
Today at 01:27:15 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 01:04:08 PM
What will the lefties say when Hartlepool goes Tory?

I've got front row tickets on FMTTM booked for when it does  :nige:
Today at 01:36:27 PM
The very concept of Hartlepool going Tory is so fucking ludicrous it beggars belief, so congrats to the Tory party
Today at 01:54:41 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on Today at 01:26:38 PM
Quote from: KillingJoke on Today at 01:23:16 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on Today at 12:07:43 PM
Quote from: KillingJoke on Today at 12:26:14 AM
Seems Cooper doesn't reply when he's shown up to be a Boris cock gobbling dipshit :wanker:

Cooper 0 - COB 1

Or i don't live on the board and can instantly reply  mcl

Anyways still enjoying the outrage that no one else cares about  :nige:..... leftys getting all worked up over something they think the rest of the country cares about but in reality dont give a shit  cry

Go on Cooper lad!

Have a suck on Boris big man tits one more time

I would have done but you know what his womanising is like... I got there and your Mrs had beaten me to it 
klins

Awwwwwwww...all because you were booted off fmttm....... 

You big tory baby cry
Today at 02:32:53 PM
Quote from: KillingJoke on Today at 01:54:41 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on Today at 01:26:38 PM
Quote from: KillingJoke on Today at 01:23:16 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on Today at 12:07:43 PM
Quote from: KillingJoke on Today at 12:26:14 AM
Seems Cooper doesn't reply when he's shown up to be a Boris cock gobbling dipshit :wanker:

Cooper 0 - COB 1

Or i don't live on the board and can instantly reply  mcl

Anyways still enjoying the outrage that no one else cares about  :nige:..... leftys getting all worked up over something they think the rest of the country cares about but in reality dont give a shit  cry

Go on Cooper lad!

Have a suck on Boris big man tits one more time

I would have done but you know what his womanising is like... I got there and your Mrs had beaten me to it 
klins

Awwwwwwww...all because you were booted off fmttm....... 

You big tory baby cry

I know - bastards  oleary

On the upside for you, you get me on here 
Today at 03:10:50 PM
fukc of kilignjoak yuo fuckign leftiy wankbag borl sukker  :wanker:
Today at 03:38:29 PM
Quote from: Red Rebel on Today at 03:10:50 PM
fukc of kilignjoak yuo fuckign leftiy wankbag borl sukker  :wanker:

  mcl :pope2:
Today at 03:38:50 PM
Still no leftys worked up like  :nige:
