Failing to realise no one outside the Westminster bubble and BoreMe gives a fuck.... Just had a look on Sky News and its not even mentioned today



Lesson number 1 - remember the Dom Cummings story which you all buzzed over, no one else cared



Falling over themselves with the Boris Johnson reports over the last few days.Failing to realise no one outside the Westminster bubble and BoreMe gives a fuck.... Just had a look on Sky News and its not even mentioned todayLesson number 1 - remember the Dom Cummings story which you all buzzed over, no one else caredBoreMe is like a reach around at the moment over this - bit like the other 100 stories they predicted wrong

Said exactly that to the wife last night when turning the news off. Like mist political threads over the road, people don't care have other things in life to worry about.

I was laughing at some of them yesterday..... constantly updating them as if its breaking news... Newsflash no one cares



I was laughing at some of them yesterday..... constantly updating them as if its breaking news... Newsflash no one caresIf the Tories take Hartlepool that place will be hilarious

Posts: 2 828 Re: Leftys All Worked Up « Reply #3 on: April 28, 2021, 09:53:21 AM » If I was PM, I would be concerned if I didnt have direct access to prominent businessmen like Dyson, especially in difficult times like a pandemic.



'Bodies piled high in the streets'

You really think he meant that? Probably in the middle of a rant , if at all true.



Furnishing 10 Downing St. Boris probably doesn't have a clue about how the place is furnished or how its funded. Logged

Not sure how anyone believes that comment is true - apparently it was said 6 months ago but only now it is coming out. It would have been out the next day in the real world.

I'm not wrong though, am I? I can understand why you would want to deflect from your lie and absence of broad thought but I'm afraid I won't let you. I've had enough of people like you ignoring a topic and only replying by insulting me so I'm going to start calling it out







In other news - SmallTowns latest commentI'm not wrong though, am I? I can understand why you would want to deflect from your lie and absence of broad thought but I'm afraid I won't let you. I've had enough of people like you ignoring a topic and only replying by insulting me so I'm going to start calling it outYour Hard!

1. Lot of them have no idea about life in a normal business.

2. Lot of them have never had to make a more difficult decision than larger or cider in the student union

3. Most of them don't have wives so have no idea how the refurb conversation went i.e. Carrie I'm going to redecorate, Boris yes fine I e got better things to worry about, crack on babe



1. Lot of them have no idea about life in a normal business.
2. Lot of them have never had to make a more difficult decision than larger or cider in the student union
3. Most of them don't have wives so have no idea how the refurb conversation went i.e. Carrie I'm going to redecorate, Boris yes fine I e got better things to worry about, crack on babe

Did have a look over there yesterday, still can't get their heads around Boris and even still rattling on about Brexit

Lefties think the Public Sector is the way to go. Public Sector = toxic unionisation,woke agenda,over staffed, you owe me a job culture,highly inefficient ,too many overpId middle and senior managers, job's worth attitude, there is more but this will do.

Posts: 2 828 Re: Leftys All Worked Up « Reply #8 on: April 28, 2021, 11:29:05 AM » Coops, stop reading fmttm mate.

Its clear that it is more of a left wing mouthpiece now, rather than a Boro football messageboard.



Take Smalltown for example. When was the last time he spoke of anything MFC? He is a bot. Logged

Posts: 1 049 Re: Leftys All Worked Up « Reply #9 on: April 28, 2021, 07:51:50 PM » AND ........ This week's winner of TOP RANT OF THE WEEK.......goes to ..king Billy of the Bux,



Top ranting that like, ere av yaselve one of these King B......🐣🐤🐥x.



AND ........ This week's winner of TOP RANT OF THE WEEK.......goes to ..king Billy of the Bux,

Top ranting that like, ere av yaselve one of these King B......🐣🐤🐥x.

If I have offended anyone in the cracking of this egg............. Sorry x

For Towz and Bob please refer to the second sentence, you don't meet the definition

I liked what a rotary mo said this morning on nick ferrari after all this decorating crap going on about boris " it'll be curtains for kids if he don't do well in local elections" can't believe e the press its getting.....surely there are bigger things going on other than a few dodgy expenses

Yes!, I fully support Boris underhand, sneaky way he got people to pay for his 58k refurbishment. a breach of MPs code of conduct. Who cares about a bit of taking cash from Tory donors in return for favours.



Boris could bum my dog and i'd still vote for him!.



Yes!, I fully support Boris underhand, sneaky way he got people to pay for his 58k refurbishment. a breach of MPs code of conduct. Who cares about a bit of taking cash from Tory donors in return for favours.

Boris could bum my dog and i'd still vote for him!.

Go on Boris lad, you fuzzy haired, working class hating twat.

Yes!, I fully support Boris underhand, sneaky way he got people to pay for his 58k refurbishment. a breach of MPs code of conduct. Who cares about a bit of taking cash from Tory donors in return for favours.



Boris could bum my dog and i'd still vote for him!.



Go on Boris lad, you fuzzy haired, working class hating twat.

Yes!, I fully support Boris underhand, sneaky way he got people to pay for his 58k refurbishment. a breach of MPs code of conduct. Who cares about a bit of taking cash from Tory donors in return for favours.Boris could bum my dog and i'd still vote for him!.Go on Boris lad, you fuzzy haired, working class hating twat.

Back. Of. The. Fucking. Net.

Yes!, I fully support Boris underhand, sneaky way he got people to pay for his 58k refurbishment. a breach of MPs code of conduct. Who cares about a bit of taking cash from Tory donors in return for favours.



Boris could bum my dog and i'd still vote for him!.



Go on Boris lad, you fuzzy haired, working class hating twat.

Yes!, I fully support Boris underhand, sneaky way he got people to pay for his 58k refurbishment. a breach of MPs code of conduct. Who cares about a bit of taking cash from Tory donors in return for favours.Boris could bum my dog and i'd still vote for him!.Go on Boris lad, you fuzzy haired, working class hating twat.

Its quite incredible, isn't it. For the last few years Dominic Cummings was persona non grata, now shit pans like you hang off his every word!

Yes!, I fully support Boris underhand, sneaky way he got people to pay for his 58k refurbishment. a breach of MPs code of conduct. Who cares about a bit of taking cash from Tory donors in return for favours.



Boris could bum my dog and i'd still vote for him!.



Go on Boris lad, you fuzzy haired, working class hating twat.

Yes!, I fully support Boris underhand, sneaky way he got people to pay for his 58k refurbishment. a breach of MPs code of conduct. Who cares about a bit of taking cash from Tory donors in return for favours.Boris could bum my dog and i'd still vote for him!.Go on Boris lad, you fuzzy haired, working class hating twat.

Who's hanging on Cummings word? Laughing at all you daft cunts who love Blusterer Boris



Who's hanging on Cummings word? Laughing at all you daft cunts who love Blusterer Boris

Posts: 4 428 Re: Leftys All Worked Up « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:30:01 PM » Boris falls far below the standards of integrity and competence one would hope from a PM. People knew this when he was elected though and don't seem bothered, primarily because of the lack of a viable opposition



The bodies piled up thing I'm not bothered about, it will have been a stupid flippant remark. Trying to get someone else pay for his flat refurb is a typically dodgy Boris thing and should bring him down but probably wont.



His incompetence will get him eventually. In a way he has been lucky Covid has consumed everything Logged

Posts: 98 Re: Leftys All Worked Up « Reply #20 on: Today at 12:26:14 AM »



Seems Cooper doesn't reply when he's shown up to be a Boris cock gobbling dipshitCooper 0 - COB 1

Incompetence always gets to PM's and popularity wears thin.....always happened to every PM in my lifetime. Fortunately, when the incompetence extends to the Labour leader, then Boris will get into power for a second term. People know what he is about, he is a bit of a lad, bit of a toff, doesn't give a fuck about the detail and has got a sense of humour. That's why people like him. Starmer is as dull as dishwater and weak in getting the labour message out.

Or i don't live on the board and can instantly reply



Or i don't live on the board and can instantly replyAnyways still enjoying the outrage that no one else cares about..... leftys getting all worked up over something they think the rest of the country cares about but in reality dont give a shit

Go on Cooper lad!



Go on Cooper lad!Have a suck on Boris big man tits one more time