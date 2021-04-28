|
Cooper671
Falling over themselves with the Boris Johnson reports over the last few days.
Failing to realise no one outside the Westminster bubble and BoreMe gives a fuck.... Just had a look on Sky News and its not even mentioned today
Lesson number 1 - remember the Dom Cummings story which you all buzzed over, no one else cared
BoreMe is like a reach around at the moment over this - bit like the other 100 stories they predicted wrong
Cooper671
Said exactly that to the wife last night when turning the news off. Like mist political threads over the road, people don't care have other things in life to worry about.
I was laughing at some of them yesterday..... constantly updating them as if its breaking news... Newsflash no one cares
If the Tories take Hartlepool that place will be hilarious
Cooper671
In other news - SmallTowns latest comment
I'm not wrong though, am I? I can understand why you would want to deflect from your lie and absence of broad thought but I'm afraid I won't let you. I've had enough of people like you ignoring a topic and only replying by insulting me so I'm going to start calling it out
Your Hard!
KillingJoke
I liked what a rotary mo said this morning on nick ferrari after all this decorating crap going on about boris " it'll be curtains for kids if he don't do well in local elections"
"can't believe the press its getting.....surely there are bigger things going on other than a few dodgy expenses"
Yes!, I fully support Boris underhand, sneaky way he got people to pay for his 58k refurbishment. a breach of MPs code of conduct. Who cares about a bit of taking cash from Tory donors in return for favours.
Boris could bum my dog and i'd still vote for him!.
Go on Boris lad, you fuzzy haired, working class hating twat.
Ollyboro
Back. Of. The. Fucking. Net.
Bud Wiser
Its quite incredible, isn't it. For the last few years Dominic Cummings was persona non grata, now shit pans like you hang off his every word!
KillingJoke
Who's hanging on Cummings word? Laughing at all you daft cunts who love Blusterer Boris
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:40:45 PM by KillingJoke »
Cooper671
Seems Cooper doesn't reply when he's shown up to be a Boris cock gobbling dipshit
Cooper 0 - COB 1
Or i don't live on the board and can instantly reply
Anyways still enjoying the outrage that no one else cares about
..... leftys getting all worked up over something they think the rest of the country cares about but in reality dont give a shit
KillingJoke
Go on Cooper lad!
Have a suck on Boris big man tits one more time
Cooper671
I would have done but you know what his womanising is like... I got there and your Mrs had beaten me to it
Cooper671
What will the lefties say when Hartlepool goes Tory?
I've got front row tickets on FMTTM booked for when it does
KillingJoke
Awwwwwwww...all because you were booted off fmttm.......
You big tory baby
Cooper671
Awwwwwwww...all because you were booted off fmttm.......
You big tory baby
I know - bastards
On the upside for you, you get me on here
