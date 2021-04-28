Cooper671

Leftys All Worked Up



Failing to realise no one outside the Westminster bubble and BoreMe gives a fuck.... Just had a look on Sky News and its not even mentioned today



Lesson number 1 - remember the Dom Cummings story which you all buzzed over, no one else cared



Falling over themselves with the Boris Johnson reports over the last few days.
Failing to realise no one outside the Westminster bubble and BoreMe gives a fuck.... Just had a look on Sky News and its not even mentioned today

Lesson number 1 - remember the Dom Cummings story which you all buzzed over, no one else cared

BoreMe is like a reach around at the moment over this - bit like the other 100 stories they predicted wrong

Said exactly that to the wife last night when turning the news off. Like mist political threads over the road, people don't care have other things in life to worry about.

Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 09:09:25 AM
Said exactly that to the wife last night when turning the news off. Like mist political threads over the road, people don't care have other things in life to worry about.



I was laughing at some of them yesterday..... constantly updating them as if its breaking news... Newsflash no one cares



I was laughing at some of them yesterday..... constantly updating them as if its breaking news... Newsflash no one cares

If the Tories take Hartlepool that place will be hilarious

Posts: 2 828 Re: Leftys All Worked Up « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:53:21 AM » If I was PM, I would be concerned if I didnt have direct access to prominent businessmen like Dyson, especially in difficult times like a pandemic.



'Bodies piled high in the streets'

You really think he meant that? Probably in the middle of a rant , if at all true.



Furnishing 10 Downing St. Boris probably doesn't have a clue about how the place is furnished or how its funded.

Not sure how anyone believes that comment is true - apparently it was said 6 months ago but only now it is coming out. It would have been out the next day in the real world.

Re: Leftys All Worked Up « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:24:00 AM »



I'm not wrong though, am I? I can understand why you would want to deflect from your lie and absence of broad thought but I'm afraid I won't let you. I've had enough of people like you ignoring a topic and only replying by insulting me so I'm going to start calling it out







In other news - SmallTowns latest comment
I'm not wrong though, am I? I can understand why you would want to deflect from your lie and absence of broad thought but I'm afraid I won't let you. I've had enough of people like you ignoring a topic and only replying by insulting me so I'm going to start calling it out

Your Hard!

Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:53:21 AM
If I was PM, I would be concerned if I didnt have direct access to prominent businessmen like Dyson, especially in difficult times like a pandemic.



'Bodies piled high in the streets'

You really think he meant that? Probably in the middle of a rant , if at all true.



Furnishing 10 Downing St. Boris probably doesn't have a clue about how the place is furnished or how its funded.



1. Lot of them have no idea about life in a normal business.

2. Lot of them have never had to make a more difficult decision than larger or cider in the student union

3. Most of them don't have wives so have no idea how the refurb conversation went i.e. Carrie I'm going to redecorate, Boris yes fine I e got better things to worry about, crack on babe



1. Lot of them have no idea about life in a normal business.
2. Lot of them have never had to make a more difficult decision than larger or cider in the student union
3. Most of them don't have wives so have no idea how the refurb conversation went i.e. Carrie I'm going to redecorate, Boris yes fine I e got better things to worry about, crack on babe

Did have a look over there yesterday, still can't get their heads around Boris and even still rattling on about Brexit

Lefties think the Public Sector is the way to go. Public Sector = toxic unionisation,woke agenda,over staffed, you owe me a job culture,highly inefficient ,too many overpId middle and senior managers, job's worth attitude, there is more but this will do.

Coops, stop reading fmttm mate.

Its clear that it is more of a left wing mouthpiece now, rather than a Boro football messageboard.



Take Smalltown for example. When was the last time he spoke of anything MFC? He is a bot. Logged