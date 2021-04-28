If I was PM, I would be concerned if I didnt have direct access to prominent businessmen like Dyson, especially in difficult times like a pandemic.
'Bodies piled high in the streets'
You really think he meant that? Probably in the middle of a rant , if at all true.
Furnishing 10 Downing St. Boris probably doesn't have a clue about how the place is furnished or how its funded.
1. Lot of them have no idea about life in a normal business.
2. Lot of them have never had to make a more difficult decision than larger or cider in the student union
3. Most of them don't have wives so have no idea how the refurb conversation went i.e. Carrie I'm going to redecorate, Boris yes fine I e got better things to worry about, crack on babe
Did have a look over there yesterday, still can't get their heads around Boris and even still rattling on about Brexit