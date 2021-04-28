Welcome,
April 28, 2021, 01:12:50 AM
Can You Raise An Eyebrow?
Can You Raise An Eyebrow?
Ollyboro
Can You Raise An Eyebrow?
Putting the "Raise an eyebrow!! Can't even raise a hard-on/child/loaf of bread" joke to one side, can you raise one eyebrow à la (not Allah) Roger Moore? I can't. Now, whilst I'm not suggesting that I should be given a blue parking badge- due to my inability to raise one eyebrow à la (not Allah) Roger Moore- I wish I fucking could.
