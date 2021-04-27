Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Who wanted amonia sulphate on here  (Read 396 times)
Gingerpig
Posts: 888


« on: April 27, 2021, 09:27:28 PM »
Have a decent bag here  abt  10 kg min
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 776


« Reply #1 on: April 28, 2021, 09:07:12 AM »
Can think of one or 2 who have been regulars in the past who might have wanted it for non gardening reasons 
TechnoTronic
Posts: 314


« Reply #2 on: April 28, 2021, 11:40:44 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on April 28, 2021, 09:07:12 AM
Can think of one or 2 who have been regulars in the past who might have wanted it for non gardening reasons 

Goes well in the watering can of someone you dislike.
Minge
Posts: 10 584

Superstar


« Reply #3 on: April 28, 2021, 12:11:55 PM »
Why, will they grow leafs from their ears 👂?
Gingerpig
Posts: 888


« Reply #4 on: April 28, 2021, 07:22:17 PM »
Someone was composting i  think
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 707



« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:36:59 AM »
It was me. I bought some for around £100. 25kg. Should outlive me.

it's ammonium suplhamate I believe not sulphate 
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 214


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:35:23 PM »
Isnt this the stuff poofters sniff to loosen up their arseholes?
Tory Cunt
