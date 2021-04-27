Welcome,
April 30, 2021, 10:42:31 AM
Who wanted amonia sulphate on here
Author
Topic: Who wanted amonia sulphate on here (Read 352 times)
Gingerpig
Who wanted amonia sulphate on here
«
on:
April 27, 2021, 09:27:28 PM »
Have a decent bag here abt 10 kg min
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Re: Who wanted amonia sulphate on here
«
Reply #1 on:
April 28, 2021, 09:07:12 AM »
Can think of one or 2 who have been regulars in the past who might have wanted it for non gardening reasons
TechnoTronic
Re: Who wanted amonia sulphate on here
«
Reply #2 on:
April 28, 2021, 11:40:44 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on April 28, 2021, 09:07:12 AM
Can think of one or 2 who have been regulars in the past who might have wanted it for non gardening reasons
Goes well in the watering can of someone you dislike.
Minge
Re: Who wanted amonia sulphate on here
«
Reply #3 on:
April 28, 2021, 12:11:55 PM »
Why, will they grow leafs from their ears 👂?
Gingerpig
Re: Who wanted amonia sulphate on here
«
Reply #4 on:
April 28, 2021, 07:22:17 PM »
Someone was composting i think
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Wee_Willie
Re: Who wanted amonia sulphate on here
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:36:59 AM »
It was me. I bought some for around £100. 25kg. Should outlive me.
it's ammonium suplhamate I believe not sulphate
