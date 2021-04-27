Welcome,
April 29, 2021, 12:19:08 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Beer gardens
Author
Topic: Beer gardens (Read 501 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Beer gardens
«
on:
April 27, 2021, 08:41:20 PM »
Shite really isnt it, and impossible for pubs to make a living relying on the british weather.
Just been past the cross and there were a couple of young uns huddled under an umbrella having a drink looking miserable as sin. Rain stopped play at the Bruntons. Away Boris, get the pubs open, even if its just for the vaccinated
TechnoTronic
Re: Beer gardens
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:38:25 AM »
I said this on the day they opened and that it was totally shit and would rather sit in my garden. Got called miserable and Billy no mates.
I like these places that have put up fully enclosed tents outside, basically created a room outside.
Itchy_ring
Re: Beer gardens
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:07:39 PM »
Had a couple of decent sessions, it's ok but not great. There are some pubs that will have done very well since they reopened but have to agree most won't be making any sort of living.
John Theone
Re: Beer gardens
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:04:33 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on
Yesterday
at 11:38:25 AM
I said this on the day they opened and that it was totally shit and would rather sit in my garden. Got called miserable and Billy no mates.
I like these places that have put up fully enclosed tents outside, basically created a room outside.
Not worried about Covid now are you?
TechnoTronic
Re: Beer gardens
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:09:50 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 04:04:33 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on
Yesterday
at 11:38:25 AM
I said this on the day they opened and that it was totally shit and would rather sit in my garden. Got called miserable and Billy no mates.
I like these places that have put up fully enclosed tents outside, basically created a room outside.
Not worried about Covid now are you?
Not in the slightest. It's just another example of the utter madness. Build a room outside and you can all sit in it.
El Capitan
Re: Beer gardens
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:31:01 PM »
Actually 2 of the walls / roof need to be open
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
Re: Beer gardens
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:39:06 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 05:31:01 PM
Actually 2 of the walls / roof need to be open
You reckon if it's lashing down they remain open? No chance, I would close it myself.
El Capitan
Re: Beer gardens
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 08:18:26 PM »
You can have a roof
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Re: Beer gardens
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:16:43 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on
Yesterday
at 11:38:25 AM
I said this on the day they opened and that it was totally shit and would rather sit in my garden. Got called miserable and Billy no mates.
I like these places that have put up fully enclosed tents outside, basically created a room outside.
WHY DONT YER JUST STAY IN YER FUCKING GARDEN
TechnoTronic
Re: Beer gardens
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:55:27 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 10:16:43 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on
Yesterday
at 11:38:25 AM
I said this on the day they opened and that it was totally shit and would rather sit in my garden. Got called miserable and Billy no mates.
I like these places that have put up fully enclosed tents outside, basically created a room outside.
WHY DONT YER JUST STAY IN YER FUCKING GARDEN
If you find huddled under an umbrella in the pissing rain fun then fire on. In my garden, we can at least go in the house and not get soaked like a daft cunt 13 year old drinking on the street.
Itchy_ring
Re: Beer gardens
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 10:14:06 AM »
Booked in for Saturday pm session followed by a spot of food home for 9 nicely pissed
