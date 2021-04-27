Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Beer gardens  (Read 431 times)
MF(c) DOOM
« on: April 27, 2021, 08:41:20 PM »
Shite really isnt it, and impossible for pubs to make a living relying on the british weather.

Just been past the cross and there were a couple of young uns huddled under an umbrella having a drink looking miserable as sin. Rain stopped play at the Bruntons. Away Boris, get the pubs open, even if its just for the vaccinated
TechnoTronic
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:38:25 AM »
I said this on the day they opened and that it was totally shit and would rather sit in my garden.  Got called miserable and Billy no mates. 

I like these places that have put up fully enclosed tents outside, basically created a room outside.   lost
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:07:39 PM »
Had a couple of decent sessions, it's ok but not great. There are some pubs that will have done very well since they reopened but have to agree most won't be making any sort of living.
John Theone
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:04:33 PM »
Not worried about Covid now are you?

 :nige:
TechnoTronic
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:09:50 PM »
Not worried about Covid now are you?

Not in the slightest.  It's just another example of the utter madness.  Build a room outside and you can all sit in it.
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:31:01 PM »
Actually 2 of the walls / roof need to be open  
TechnoTronic
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:39:06 PM »
You reckon if it's lashing down they remain open?  No chance, I would close it myself.
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:18:26 PM »
You can have a roof 
monkeyman
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:16:43 PM »
WHY DONT YER JUST STAY IN YER FUCKING GARDEN
TechnoTronic
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:55:27 PM »
WHY DONT YER JUST STAY IN YER FUCKING GARDEN

If you find huddled under an umbrella in the pissing rain fun then fire on.  In my garden, we can at least go in the house and not get soaked like a daft cunt 13 year old drinking on the street.
