April 28, 2021, 09:04:31 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Beer gardens
Author
Topic: Beer gardens (Read 359 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Beer gardens


Yesterday
at 08:41:20 PM
Shite really isnt it, and impossible for pubs to make a living relying on the british weather.
Just been past the cross and there were a couple of young uns huddled under an umbrella having a drink looking miserable as sin. Rain stopped play at the Bruntons. Away Boris, get the pubs open, even if its just for the vaccinated
TechnoTronic
Re: Beer gardens

Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:38:25 AM
I said this on the day they opened and that it was totally shit and would rather sit in my garden. Got called miserable and Billy no mates.
I like these places that have put up fully enclosed tents outside, basically created a room outside.
Itchy_ring
Re: Beer gardens

Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:07:39 PM
Had a couple of decent sessions, it's ok but not great. There are some pubs that will have done very well since they reopened but have to agree most won't be making any sort of living.
John Theone
Re: Beer gardens

Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:04:33 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on
Today
at 11:38:25 AM
I said this on the day they opened and that it was totally shit and would rather sit in my garden. Got called miserable and Billy no mates.
I like these places that have put up fully enclosed tents outside, basically created a room outside.
Not worried about Covid now are you?
TechnoTronic
Re: Beer gardens

Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:09:50 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 04:04:33 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on
Today
at 11:38:25 AM
I said this on the day they opened and that it was totally shit and would rather sit in my garden. Got called miserable and Billy no mates.
I like these places that have put up fully enclosed tents outside, basically created a room outside.
Not worried about Covid now are you?
Not in the slightest. It's just another example of the utter madness. Build a room outside and you can all sit in it.
El Capitan
Re: Beer gardens

Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:31:01 PM
Actually 2 of the walls / roof need to be open
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
Re: Beer gardens

Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:39:06 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:31:01 PM
Actually 2 of the walls / roof need to be open
You reckon if it's lashing down they remain open? No chance, I would close it myself.
El Capitan
Re: Beer gardens

Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:18:26 PM
You can have a roof
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
