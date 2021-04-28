MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 427







Posts: 4 427 Beer gardens « on: Yesterday at 08:41:20 PM » Shite really isnt it, and impossible for pubs to make a living relying on the british weather.



Just been past the cross and there were a couple of young uns huddled under an umbrella having a drink looking miserable as sin. Rain stopped play at the Bruntons. Away Boris, get the pubs open, even if its just for the vaccinated Logged

TechnoTronic

Offline



Posts: 310





Posts: 310 Re: Beer gardens « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:38:25 AM »



I like these places that have put up fully enclosed tents outside, basically created a room outside. I said this on the day they opened and that it was totally shit and would rather sit in my garden. Got called miserable and Billy no mates.I like these places that have put up fully enclosed tents outside, basically created a room outside. Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 771





Posts: 2 771 Re: Beer gardens « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:07:39 PM » Had a couple of decent sessions, it's ok but not great. There are some pubs that will have done very well since they reopened but have to agree most won't be making any sort of living. Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 399







Posts: 399 Re: Beer gardens « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:04:33 PM » Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 11:38:25 AM



I like these places that have put up fully enclosed tents outside, basically created a room outside.

I said this on the day they opened and that it was totally shit and would rather sit in my garden. Got called miserable and Billy no mates.I like these places that have put up fully enclosed tents outside, basically created a room outside.

Not worried about Covid now are you?



Not worried about Covid now are you? Logged

TechnoTronic

Offline



Posts: 310





Posts: 310 Re: Beer gardens « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:09:50 PM » Quote from: John Theone on Today at 04:04:33 PM Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 11:38:25 AM



I like these places that have put up fully enclosed tents outside, basically created a room outside.

I said this on the day they opened and that it was totally shit and would rather sit in my garden. Got called miserable and Billy no mates.I like these places that have put up fully enclosed tents outside, basically created a room outside.

Not worried about Covid now are you?





Not worried about Covid now are you?

Not in the slightest. It's just another example of the utter madness. Build a room outside and you can all sit in it.



Not in the slightest. It's just another example of the utter madness. Build a room outside and you can all sit in it. Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 268





Posts: 45 268 Re: Beer gardens « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:31:01 PM » Actually 2 of the walls / roof need to be open Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.